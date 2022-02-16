JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Wednesday to charge a Jonesboro man with a litany of charges.
Justin Ross, 33, is charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, possession of a defaced firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license.
Fowler set Ross’ bond at $250,000.
In a separate case, Fowler found probable cause to charge Jailen Josenberger, 18, of Jonesboro, with aggravated robbery, possession of marijuana, felony theft of property and misdemeanor theft.
A 22-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman, both of Jonesboro, told police Saturday night that they were robbed at gunpoint in the 2200 block of Sybel Cove. Josenberger is accused of that crime.
Fowler set Josenberger’s bond at $150,000.
In other cases, Fowler found probable cause to charge:
Dallas Gillett Jr., 31, of Brookland, with breaking or entering; $15,000 bond.
Antonio Watkins, 30, of Atoka, Tenn., with felony failure to appear; $15,000 cash-only bond.
Derrion Raglin, 18, of Bigger, with committing a terroristic act and aggravated assault; $75,000 bond.
Aaron Jones, 28, of Jonesboro, with theft of a vehicle greater than $25,000 and possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine; $50,000 bond.
Berrie Sanders, 33, of Jonesboro, with simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of marijuana with purpose to deliver, tampering with physical evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia; $150,000 bond.
Sammie Montgomery, 56, of Jonesboro, with two counts of second-degree forgery, felony theft of property, misdemeanor theft and failure to register as a sex offender; $75,000 bond.
