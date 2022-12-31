JONESBORO — A total of four firearms were stolen Thursday in separate incidents in Jonesboro, according to Jonesboro police reports.
In the first incident, a 60-year-old Brookland man told police Thursday afternoon that someone entered a residence in the 1000 block of Vine Street and stole three handguns. Taken were a 9 mm Sig Sauer, a 9 mm Kimber and a 10 mm Ruger.
Each handgun was valued at $500.
In a separate report, a 36-year-old Jonesboro man told police Thursday afternoon that someone entered his vehicle at his residence in the 1600 block of Duncan Road and stole items. Taken were a FMK 9 mm handgun valued at $200, a debit card and $40 in cash.
A 32-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Thursday afternoon that her vehicle was stolen from her residence in the 4000 block of Keeley Road and her debit card was used. The 2010 Nissan Maxima, valued at $7,500, was recovered in Luxora in good condition.
A 42-year-old Jonesboro man reported Thursday afternoon that items were stolen from his back porch and garage in the 900 block of Kitchen Street. Taken were a leaf blower valued at $200, a cordless impact valued at $220, another cordless impact valued at $300 and tools with a total valued of $300.
A 24-year-old Jonesboro man told police Thursday afternoon that two trailers were taken from his residence in the 2000 block of North Church Street. The total value of the trailers is $1,500.
A 49-year-old Jonesboro woman reported early Friday morning that her vehicle was stolen from her residence in the 4500 block of South Caraway Road and crashed in a ditch. The 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer, valued at $4,500, was totaled in the crash at South Caraway Road and Glenn Place.
A 61-year-old Jonesboro man reported Thursday night that a package was stolen from his porch in the 2100 block of Denver Drive. The bidet is valued at $292.94.
A 20-year-old Jonesboro man told police early Friday morning that someone broke into his residence in the 500 block of State Street and stole his television. The 65-inch flatscreen Samsung is valued at $1,900.
