JONESBORO — A total of four firearms were stolen Thursday in separate incidents in Jonesboro, according to Jonesboro police reports.

In the first incident, a 60-year-old Brookland man told police Thursday afternoon that someone entered a residence in the 1000 block of Vine Street and stole three handguns. Taken were a 9 mm Sig Sauer, a 9 mm Kimber and a 10 mm Ruger.