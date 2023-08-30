JONESBORO — Two Jonesboro residents reported the thefts of three firearms Monday from their residences, according to Jonesboro police reports.
A 29-year-old resident of the 1800 block of Dara Drive told police someone entered her residence and stole two guns and a laptop computer.
Taken were a 9 mm Ruger handgun valued at $400 and a 9 mm Highpoint valued at $200.
Also taken was a Dell computer valued at $1,000.
In the second theft, a 31-year-old Jonesboro man told police his .45-caliber Springfield XD-45, cash and other items were missing from his residence in the 200 block of Magnolia Road.
The gun is valued at $700.
Other items include watches, iPhones, clothing and a saw with a total value of almost $3,500.
In other Jonesboro police reports:
A bag containing 185 grams of marijuana was found near a dumpster in the 700 block of Gladiolus Drive on Monday morning. The report said the marijuana was found in a clear, sealed bag.
A Jonesboro man told police Tuesday morning that he was receiving text massages threatening physical harm and death at his home in the 3100 block of Parkwood Road. The suspect is listed as a 41-year-old man.
