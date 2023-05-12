JONESBORO — Two people reported firearms being stolen from them in separate cases on Wednesday, according to Jonesboro police reports.
An Atlanta woman reported Wednesday morning that she was at the 4400 block of Willow Pointe Drive when a 34-year-old man stole her handgun and threatened her with it. The 9 mm Smith & Wesson is valued at $300.
In the second case, a 26-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Wednesday night that someone entered her residence in the 400 block of Garden Manor Drive and took her handgun. The 9 mm Smith & Wesson is valued at $500.
In other Jonesboro police reports:
An Annie Camp Junior High School, 1814 W. Nettleton Ave., employee told police Wednesday morning that someone entered the school and stole a MacBook. The computer is valued at $954.
A 46-year-old Jonesboro man reported Wednesday afternoon that someone used his identity to open up an Apple cash card account. The card was used for more than $1,000.
