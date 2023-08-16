JONESBORO — Four firearms were reported stolen Monday in three separate incidents, according to Jonesboro police reports.
A 54-year-old Memphis man told police Monday afternoon that his firearm was missing from his hotel room in the 2800 block of South Caraway Road. The 9 mm CPX-1 semiautomatic is valued at $200.
A 27-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Monday evening that someone entered her vehicle in the 1100 block of Cobb Street and stole her handgun. The 9 mm Glock 43 is valued at $450.
A 27-year-old Jonesboro man said someone entered his residence in the 5500 block of Highland Park Circle and stole two firearms. The guns are a 9 mm Taurus handgun valued at $300 and a Keltec 9 mm semiautomatic rifle valued at $400.
In a separate incident, police responded to a report of abuse of an 8-months boy in a complaint by the state Department of Human Services on Monday morning. The child suffered a broken leg and the parent claims she doesn’t know how it happened.
Police are investigating a possible second-degree battery of a child, according to the police report.
In other Jonesboro police reports:
A 33-year-old suspect in a residential burglary was stabbed Monday night by a victim in the 1000 block of Walnut Street. Brandon Houston, 33, was stabbed in the leg and then fled on foot. He was located and taken to the Craighead County Detention Center, according to Sally Smith, public information specialist with the Jonesboro Police Department.
A vehicle was reported stolen Tuesday morning by a 25-year-old Jonesboro woman from the 3700 block of South Caraway Road. The 2015 Kia Optima had a debit card inside and $250 worth of shoes in the trunk, the report said.
A 42-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Tuesday morning that her vehicle was stolen from the 100 block of Willow Creek Lane. The vehicle is a 2014 Kia Optima and contained $1,000 in cash, a wallet and an aquarium and its components worth $350.
A 45-year-old Jonesboro man reported Monday morning that someone entered his vehicle in the 200 block of East Nettleton Avenue and stole tools. Taken were a box with $1,500 worth of tools.
A maintenance man with Custom Rental Management reported Monday afternoon that a vacant residence in the 2400 block of Brazos Street was damaged. Damage to the walls, doors and glass cabinets is estimated at $4,500.
Kubota of Jonesboro, 5312 Stadium Blvd., reported Monday afternoon that someone cut the fence to gain access to its building. Computers, wiring, parts, printers and other office materials were stolen. The total amount of stolen items is listed at $11,000. Damage to the fence is estimated at $500.
An employee at Gee Street Market, 520 S. Gee St., reported Monday morning that two hot checks were cashed at the business between July 24 and Monday. The total amount of the checks is $3,200.
An employee of St. Bernards Healthcare, 505 E. Matthews Ave., reported Monday morning that the gas tank of its 2014 Ford Econoline had a hole punched through it. The employee said the damage could cost more than $1,000 to repair.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.