JONESBORO — A 73-year-old Jonesboro man told police on Friday morning that someone stole two firearms from his residence in the 1900 block of Mitzi Lane while he was in the hospital, according to a Jonesboro police report.
The guns are listed as a DPMS AR-15 and a Remington MD700. The total value of the firearms is listed at $1,500.
In other JPD reports:
A 61-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Friday night that someone entered her vehicle in the 3500 block of East Race Street and stole her purse. The value of the purse is listed at $60.
A 45-year-old Jonesboro man told police Friday night that someone pried open a carport door in the 2200 block of Needham Road and stole a stove, refrigerator and dog food. The value of the items taken is listed at $2,850.
Five juveniles were arrested Friday afternoon after a woman reported that they were pointing firearms at passing vehicles at the intersection of East Highland Drive and South Caraway Road. Two of the juveniles were 17-year-old males, along with 13- and 14-year-old males and a 15-year-old female.
A 70-year-old Fort Smith man told police Saturday afternoon that someone entered his vehicle in the 6600 block of South Caraway Road and stole firearms and cash. A .38-caliber Ruger handgun, valued at $500, a Sig P938 pistol, valued at $500, a Caltek P2000 pistol, valued at $500, and $980 in cash were taken.
A 26-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Saturday night that suspects entered her vehicle in the 2300 block of Mary Jane Drive, took her wallet and used her debit cards. A 14-year-old boy was arrested, according to police.
A 30-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Sunday evening that someone entered her residence in the 1900 block of West Matthews Avenue and stole her washer and dryer. The value is listed at $900.
A 42-year-old Paragould woman told police Sunday evening that someone broke into her vehicle at Craighead Forest Park and stole her purse. Three debit cards, $180 in cash and one purse valued at $150 were taken.
A 46-year-old Jonesboro man reported Monday morning that someone broke into his residence in the 200 block of Richmond Avenue and stole items. Taken were a PlayStation 4 valued at $300, a Kindle tablet valued at $100 and four video games valued at $80.
A 43-year-old Jonesboro man told police Tuesday morning that someone entered his residence in the 1100 block of Kim Street and stole items. Taken were two televisions with a total value of $2,500 and a Roomba vacuum valued at $500.
A residential burglary was reported Sunday night in the 600 block of Elizabeth Lane. Stolen were a 12-gauge shotgun valued at $1,900, three televisions an Xbox, a PlayStation 4 and a sound bar with a total value of $2,000.
