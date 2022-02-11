JONESBORO — Three firearms were stolen in two separate break-ins in Jonesboro.
An 80-year-old Jonesboro man told police someone broke into his vehicle Thursday morning in the 1200 block of East Johnson Avenue and took a .22-caliber handgun and a .22-caliber rifle. Also taken was a Canon camera. The total value of the items is $905.
In the other case, a 51-year-old Jonesboro man reported Thursday morning that his residence was burglarized in the 700 block of South Patrick Street and a 9 mm pistol was stolen. The gun is valued at $170.
In other JPD reports:
A 39-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Wednesday that a ring was stolen at an unsure date. The ring is valued at $4,000.
A 38-year-old Jonesboro man told police Wednesday morning his residence was burglarized in the 500 block of West Huntington Avenue. Stolen were a handgun valued at $427 and $130 in cash.
A 27-year-old Jonesboro man told police Wednesday night that someone broke into his residence in the 1800 block of Kathleen Street and stole items. Taken were items with a total value of $800.
A 30-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Thursday afternoon that her vehicle was broken into in the 4800 block of East Johnson Avenue. Taken were items totaling $630. Damage to the vehicle was listed at $400.
Police arrested Sonya McClure, 48, homeless, and Joseph Brock, 31, homeless, on Wednesday afternoon on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, felony and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal trespass. The location of the arrest wasn’t released by Jonesboro police.
A 20-year-old Jonesboro man told Craighead County sheriff’s deputies Thursday afternoon that someone stole a shotgun off his front porch in the 7400 block of Arkansas 91. The firearm is valued at $800.
A 33-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Thursday afternoon that a 24-year-old man had inappropriately touched a 13-year-old girl.
Commented