JONESBORO — Some people may not recognize the name of Glen Bryant, who retired Friday after 34 years at Jonesboro High School.
But everyone knows about “Fireball.”
Glen “Fireball” Bryant has patrolled the parking lot at the high school since 1988, keeping students’ parking skills in line and writing tickets to those who didn’t meet his standards.
On Thursday, current and former students, faculty members and member’s of Fireball’s family gathered in the parking lot he supervised to wish him well in retirement.
And many had stories to tell about Fireball.
Head basketball coach Wes Swift recounted his first day on the job in 2009 when he parked in a senior’s parking spot. He hadn’t put his parking sticker on his car.
Fireball told him to move his car.
Brian Richardson, chief administrative officer for the City of Jonesboro, presented Fireball with a proclamation from Mayor Harold Copenhaver naming Thursday as “Glen ‘Fireball’ Bryant Day” in Jonesboro.
Richardson said as a student at JHS he was called over to his vehicle by Fireball.
He said Fireball told him to look at the way he had parked. Richardson said he walked around the car and said, “I’m inside of the lines.” Fireball said, “Yeah, but you backed in. Turn your car around.”
The tickets Fireball issued for violations weren’t monetary fines, but would be sent to the principal of that student. Too many tickets could result in a suspension, he said.
He said Friday that he probably wrote tens of thousands of tickets over the past 34 years.
Fireball’s known for patrolling the lot in his Kawasaki Mule cart, with a huge keyring on his hip.
“They’re keys to most of the buildings. I don’t throw anything away,” he said. “There’s more in my truck.”
Fireball said the school bought the Mule for him in 2001. Before that he shared a golf cart with the coaches at the school.
As for the nickname, Fireball said that in 1971 he was in the seventh grade. An incident at the school forced all students out to the football field. One of the coaches thought he should hold his physical education class while they were out there. He decided one-on-one races around the field would do the trick.
“I ran a race against a ninth-grader. The coach yelled out, ‘Come on, Fireball. Come one Fireball, because I had red hair.”
The nickname stuck, but he barely lost the race.
While at JHS, Fireball kept the books for the basketball team and was a manager for the sports teams.
After graduating in 1976, he worked as a cook for Couch’s Bar-B-Q, where he had started working in the seventh grade.
Fireball also was in an Explorer post at the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office, where he volunteered with the Search and Rescue Team.
He continues to keep the books for the basketball team, writing down stats. He said he’ll continue to do that.
In retirement, Fireball plans to travel – Tunica is one destination – do some yard work and take his mother on trips.
On Thursday, he said he wondered about the KAIT television station’s vehicle being in the parking lot. He then saw other people, including his mother Fredia, his brother Dennis Bryant and his sister Peggy Woodard, and knew something was up.
