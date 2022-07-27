JONESBORO — A Jonesboro firefighter got a rude discovery Tuesday morning when he found his vehicle had been stolen at Fire Station No. 3, 2212 Brazos St.
Ethan Ivy, 27, of Monette, found that his 2016 Chevrolet Silverado had been stolen.
Updated: July 28, 2022 @ 3:11 am
It was later recovered off of Richardson Drive.
A 15-year-old boy was arrested for the theft, according to a Jonesboro police report.
The report said the vehicle sustained damage to its front and rear bumpers.
In other JPD reports:
A 41-year-old Jonesboro woman told police early Wednesday that her vehicle was stolen from her home in the 1700 block of Belt Street. The 2002 Chevrolet Blazer is valued at $20,000.
A 44-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Tuesday night that someone entered her residence in the 300 block of Garden Manor Drive and stole items. Taken were a Ruger 9 mm handgun valued at $450, an Apple Iphone valued at $1,000, a laptop computer valued at $300 and various debit, credit and gift cards valued at $700.
A 19-year-old Jonesboro man told police Tuesday afternoon that someone entered his vehicle in the 1100 block of Cobb Street and stole items. Taken were a welding helmet, a welding jacket and a duffle bag worth a total of $370.
A 24-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Tuesday afternoon that she sent $1,300 to someone in Oklahoma to buy a car, but never received it.
A 32-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Tuesday morning that her car was stolen from the 1300 block of Flint Street while she was in jail. The vehicle is a white 2009 Chevrolet Malibu.
