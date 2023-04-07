JONESBORO — The damaged area caused by the March 2020 tornado at The Mall at Turtle Creek will be demolished, according to Spinoso Real Estate Group (SREG), which manages the property.
The announcement was made on Thursday.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Verify your Times Dispatch print or online subscription account here. Get access to weekly electronic editions and all Times Dispatch web content. To purchase a subscription to The TD, call 870-886-2464.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Verify your Times Dispatch print or online subscription account here. Get access to weekly electronic editions and all Times Dispatch web content. To purchase a subscription to The TD, call 870-886-2464.
JONESBORO — The damaged area caused by the March 2020 tornado at The Mall at Turtle Creek will be demolished, according to Spinoso Real Estate Group (SREG), which manages the property.
The announcement was made on Thursday.
Target, JC Penney and Dillard’s will remain at their present locations.
The start of the demolition will begin in a couple of weeks, SREG said in a release.
Brookfield Properties, an international property management chain which owned the mall at the time of the tornado, has defaulted on hundreds of millions in debt in recent months, Bloomberg reported, including $784 million in debt on downtown Los Angeles office towers. The Jonesboro property was placed into receivership.
“SREG was assigned to oversee the management of the mall in late 2022 and has since been evaluating the best path forward for the center,” the company said.
Bill Campbell, chief of communications for the City of Jonesboro, said Thursday that the announcement is welcome news.
“They (SREG) say they want to work with the city to make it work,” he said. “Mayor Copenhaver is optimistic about it.”
Brookfield had looked at a plan to restore the area between Target and the food court at the mall, but decided it wasn’t feasible, Campbell said. He said the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic at the same time as the tornado hit complicated matters.
Campbell said SREG cleared a lot of the damage at the mall and this will complete the cleanup of the area.
Currently, SREG is looking at options for the spaces soon to be cleared.
“After careful consideration and planning, it has been determined that the first step in the future of The Mall at Turtle Creek is to focus on safety and improving the appearance of the property. To that end, we will be initiating efforts to clean up the site, demolish and remove damaged structures and improve the overall safety and appearance of the site,” said Carmen D. Spinoso, chairman and CEO of SREG. “We are committed to working with the tenants, the city, and the community to develop a plan that will ultimately lead to the revitalization of the property and the surrounding area. We are grateful for the community’s and city’s support. We look forward to sharing further plans as they are developed and this important first step is completed.”
Keith Inman contributed.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.