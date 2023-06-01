230601-JS-painted-boxes-photo-nz

Jordan Wilson (left) and Isabella Stokes paint a honeycomb design on a traffic control box on Tuesday at the intersection of W. College Avenue and S. Main Street in Jonesboro. This was the first of up to 87 boxes to be painted by various artists and schools as part of a Jonesboro beautification project.

 Submitted photo

JONESBORO — The Academies at Jonesboro High School EAST students have wrapped up work on their portion of a Jonesboro beautification project.

Allyson Goodin, JHS EAST teacher, said her students had been helping the city by painting a traffic control box at the intersection of College and Main streets, which was completed on Wednesday.