JONESBORO — The Academies at Jonesboro High School EAST students have wrapped up work on their portion of a Jonesboro beautification project.
Allyson Goodin, JHS EAST teacher, said her students had been helping the city by painting a traffic control box at the intersection of College and Main streets, which was completed on Wednesday.
According to project coordinator Rachel Anderson, who serves as Jonesboro Police Department senior video analyst and digital media officer, the JHS project is the first box completed, but there are still several more to come.
Anderson came up with the idea after taking a trip, where she saw some painted boxes along her travels.
“We have already received over 200 submissions since the project was announced in February,” she stated, noting on Wednesday morning that of those submissions eight initial drawings from artists and schools of various ages were chosen to be completed first.
Some of the other locations where boxes are set to be beautified include the intersections of Union Street and W. Huntington Avenue; S. Main Street and W. Cherry Avenue; E. Matthews Avenue and Marion Berry Parkway; and S. Gee Street and W. Washington Avenue.
Anderson said that with 87 boxes scattered throughout the city, the city plans to complete all 33 of the city-owned boxes over the next few months, plus they are working to get the permission and permits needed to paint the other 54 state-owned boxes as well.
Goodin said Ian Burns submitted the honeycomb with bees design to the Jonesboro beautification project as part of an EAST project and it was chosen, after which the JHS EAST class was assigned their box to decorate.
The materials were purchased with funds from the city of Jonesboro, Jonesboro Public Schools and donations on DonorsChoose, Goodin stated.
“This was a great way to end the school year,” Goodin said. “The JHS EAST students were able to finish strong by completing a project to help the city.”
JHS EAST student Isabella Stokes said on Wednesday that working on the project was hot, but it was rewarding because they got to help people and be creative.
“During the painting process there were many people that rolled down their windows at the stoplight to shout out words of encouragement to the students,” Goodin added. “It was really sweet and a positive experience. I can’t wait to see all of the other boxes around town.”
