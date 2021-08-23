BATESVILLE — First Community Bank has announced promotions in several departments and branches of the organization’s Jonesboro locations, according to Allen Williams, market president in Jonesboro.
Renee Rutherford has been promoted to vice president, adventure first travel club director. Based in the Southwest Drive branch of First Community Bank, Renee joined the team in 2014. She has been in banking for 29 years.
Kembralyn Redman has been named assistant vice president, business development officer. She has five years of banking experience and 14 years of experience in the advertising industry. She joined First Community Bank in 2016 and will continue her roles as a merchant services representative, community events coordinator and more.
Jelena Veteto has been promoted to vice president, secondary mortgage regional manager. She joined the bank in 2008 and has more than 36 years of banking experience. Jelena has worked in all aspects of lending as a commercial loan assistant, before moving to mortgage in 2002 where she worked in processing, closing/accounting and originating loans.
J.D. Payne has been promoted to vice president, regional manager with Community Insurance Professionals. He previously owned and operated an independent insurance agency, Southern Family Insurance, for eight years prior to joining CIP.
David Daniel, better known by all as Coach D from his past as a longtime coach and athletic director, has been promoted to assistant vice president, business development officer. He joined the First Community Bank team in 2019 and serves as an ambassador for the bank.
Heath Wilcox has been promoted to assistant vice president, loan officer. He Joined First Community Bank in 2016 and is currently enrolled as a freshmen at the Barret Graduate School of Banking in Memphis.
Gabe Roberts has been promoted to vice president, loan officer. He Joined First Community Bank in 2016 and is a recent graduate of the Barrett School of Banking, commercial lending academy.
