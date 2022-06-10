JONESBORO
The KLEK 102.5 FM’s fifth annual Juneteenth celebration in Jonesboro will celebrate with its first ever parade and fireworks display next Saturday.
The Juneteenth in Jonesboro celebration will be a four-day event beginning on Thursday, June 16, and continuing through the official Juneteenth holiday on Sunday, June 19.
KLEK Founder and General Manager LaGanzie Kale said on Tuesday that KLEK was the first radio station in Jonesboro to do the celebration on such a scale.
Kale said that KLEK plays a variety of urban adult contemporary music, as well as air public affairs programming.
“As the first Black radio station in Jonesboro, we want to educate, entertain and empower our listeners,” Kale said. “So it only made sense for us to pick up the mantle and bring it to the community after the previous Juneteenth organizer passed away.”
KLEK Development and Marketing Director Terrell Bowie said that KLEK 102.5 FM launched in 2015, as Jonesboro’s first and only minority community radio station to serve Jonesboro. It is licensed by The Voice of Arkansas Minority Advocacy Council and is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization in Arkansas.
Bowie said on Tuesday that KLEK began celebrating Juneteenth in Jonesboro the Saturday before the unofficial holiday on June 16, 2017, at University Heights Lions Club Park and the station has held it every year since then to commemorate Juneteenth, marking the final day African-Americans were enslaved thanks to President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation in 1863.
However, he said that it wasn’t until June 19, 1865, that Union Soldiers landed at Galveston, Texas, with the news of the enslaved people’s freedom and the end of the Civil War.
“The past two years, we held Juneteenth virtually and weren’t able to have our typical community celebration,” he said. “However, during that time, history was made across the country when lawmakers officially made Juneteenth a national holiday.”
KLEK Program Director Allie Tabor said on Tuesday that Juneteenth finally became officially recognized as a federal holiday for all Americans last year, when President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act.
“It was just after our celebration last year, so this will be this first time we get to celebrate it as a federal holiday,” Tabor said, noting that Juneteenth or Juneteenth National Independence Day is also often observed for celebrating African-American culture.
Bowie said that this year’s theme is “Overcoming Obstacles through Courage and Joy” and the celebration will include a community gospel concert, KLEK’s annual community fair and the first ever Juneteenth parade and fireworks show.
“We want the community to join us in making this the largest celebration of freedom and independence in Northeast Arkansas,” Bowie said. “From the first ever Juneteenth parade to the first ever fireworks display, we have many plans in store for you to help us celebrate freedom.”
All of the events are free to attend, and special Juneteenth in Jonesboro t-shirts will be available for $20 each. To pre-order a shirt, contact the station at 870-203-9951.
Events for the celebration will begin on Thursday, June 16, the Juneteenth Kickoff Community Meet & Greet and Black Business Pop Up, which will be from 6 p.m to 9 p.m. at Legends BBQ Smokehouse and Lounge at 1025 W. Johnson Avenue in Jonesboro.
This event is set up for members of the community to learn more about some of the locally-owned Black businesses and community organizations. There will also be vendors and a chance to meet public figures.
There will also be activities the youth, food from various vendors and local entertainment.
Friday, June 17, will feature the Community Worship Service and Sweet Potato Pie Baking Contest from 7 to 9 p.m. at Fisher Street Church of God In Christ International at 125 N. Fisher Street in Jonesboro
Guest speaker will be Elder Jervonne Newsome who will present “Count It All Joy: Courage Through Trail” (James 1:2-4). Local choirs will perform, and community members can show off their best sweet potato pie recipe in the pie baking contest for a chance to win $100. Entries must be turned in by 6:30 to qualify.
“Church is very important to the African American community,” Kale said. “This is a chance for the entire community to come together in worship.”
Next on Saturday, June 18, there will be multiple events including the first ever Juneteenth Parade and Fireworks Display.
The Juneteenth Parade will be begin at 11 a.m. in Historic Downtown Jonesboro.
Tabor said that it will start at the E. Boone Watson Community Center located at 1005 Logan Avenue in Jonesboro, before going up South Patrick Street, then it will make a left on Creath Avenue, a left on South Church Street in front of the Foundation of Arts, then back down to East Monroe Avenue, before turning on South Bridge Street and then back to Kitchen Street.
Tabor said that they are very excited that KAIT News Anchor Jurnee Taylor and the founder of the Craighead County Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade Committee and Emeritus Pastor of New Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church Reverend Dr. Ray Scales, will host the parade.
Tabor noted the importance of starting at the community center and of Edomae Boone Watson to the community.
According to the City of Jonesboro website, the E. Boone Watson Community Center, also known as the Craighead County-Jonesboro African American Cultural Center, was designed to share the spirit and history of Craighead County’s African American community.
It was named after Edomae Boone Watson, who lived from 1907 to 1986. Watson was a civic and education leader in Craighead County. She served in state and national organizations to provide educational opportunities for low-income children.
The community center is built on the original foundation for the Industrial High School, which was one of the schools Watson had originally taught at.
The Grandstand, where the parade will be announced, will be located at the Rotary Club of Jonesboro Centennial Plaza at 355 S. Church Street in Jonesboro.
“This is where we will be kicking off events and feature the live performances. The Circle, a group consisting of the first Black professors ever to teach at Arkansas State University, will also be there as grand marshals of the parade.” Tabor said.
The grand marshals will include Wilbert Gaines, Herman Strickland, Earline Smith, Velmar Richmond and Maxcine Strickland.
The Red Cross Sickle Cell Awareness Blood Drive will run from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Parker Park at 1506 North Church Street in Jonesboro.
“100,000 American have been diagnosed with sickle cell disease with 1 in 365 Black babies and 1 in more than 16,000 Hispanic-American babies being born with it,” according to the KLEK website.
There will also be special RED Cross Sickle Cell t-shirts for all donors, while supplies last.
Participants can also make a Power Red Donation if they are eligible type O, B- or A- donor. To schedule an appointment call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter JonesboroCommunity. You can also save up to 15 minutes by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass to complete a pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire.
Donors will also receive a $20 gift card by email from Amazon as a thank you.
There will also be a NYIT blood pressure and blood glucose screening station as well.
Next will be the Juneteenth in Jonesboro Community Fair and Fireworks Display, which will start at 2 p.m. and continue through sunset at the University Heights Lions Club Park at 502 1/2 North Bridge Street in Jonesboro.
The Community Fair will feature local businesses and community organizations. The Kid Zone will also be there and will include bounce houses, games and more, plus the Jonesboro Police Department will be there grilling free hot dogs.
African Fire Juggler Alhassan Fofanah will juggle and swallow fire on stage during a live performance, which should start around 2:45 p.m. He will also be walking on stilts and juggling during the parade, although he will not be juggling fire during the parade.
DJ Mystachoo on the 1s-and-2s will be there, as well, along with other live performances by artists including Mark Hndrxx, Victoria Danielle and Jazmine Selvy, who will sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”
A-State Assistant History Professor Dr. James Conway will give a special Juneteenth presentation, and the winners of the Sweet Potato Pie Baking Contest will be announced.
The evening will end with the fireworks display, which will begin when it gets dark at around 8:30 p.m.
Sunday, June 19, will be the final day of festivities with the Official Juneteenth Proclamation at 3 p.m. at KLEK Studios at 1411 Franklin Street in Jonesboro.
Kale laughs that Google doesn’t always find the station for some reason, so he tells everyone to watch for the radio tower.
Mayor Harold Copenhaver will read a special proclamation commemorating Juneteenth in Jonesboro to dedicate the day, followed by a reception which will include other city officials as well.
Kale quoted Barack Obama who once said “Juneteenth has never been a celebration of victory or an acceptance of the way things are. It’s a celebration of progress. It’s an affirmation that despite the most painful parts of our history, change is possible – and there is still so much work to do,”
For more information about KLEK or the Juneteenth festivities visit its website at KLEKfm.org. KLEK can also be found on social media at klekfm, and streamed through the KLEK app.
