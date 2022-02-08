JONESBORO —The first commercial flight from Jonesboro to Nashville International Airport will take off at 11 a.m. March 1, Air Choice One has announced.
The federally-subsidized airline gained approval for the new destination in December.
Since 2012, the air carrier has provided daily flights to St. Louis under the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Essential Air Service program.
The airline offered the alternative flights to Nashville at the request of local community leaders.
Shane Storz, president and CEO of Air Choice One, said the Nashville flights will be available every day except Wednesday.
“We are very appreciative of the partnership and continued trust from the Jonesboro community in our air service over the past 10 years,” Storz said in a news release. “This additional hub operation for the Jonesboro community has been very well received, and we are thrilled to provide the opportunity for more diversified connections to the national airspace system.”
With the addition of six flights to Nashville, flights to St. Louis will drop from 18 to 12 per week.
Patty Cliffe, customer service manager at Air Choice One, said the everyday fare to Nashville outside of a seven-day window will cost $45 each way, excluding fees and taxes per person.
Business fare each way is $65 excluding fees and tax.
In late December, the Department of Transportation approved a new contract for Air Choice One, which includes a subsidy of $9.2 million in Essential Air Service funding through February 2026. The subsidies are funded through fees on commercial air fares.
Air Choice One will continue to use nine-passenger turboprop aircraft.
Unlike commercial airports in Memphis or Little Rock, Air Choice One passengers can park their cars for free at the Jonesboro Municipal Airport.
To mark the occasion of the first flight to Nashville, the Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce has scheduled a ribbon cutting ceremony for 10 a.m. March 1.
