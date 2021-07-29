JONESBORO — Residents need to be wary as the National Weather Service in Memphis expects to issue heat advisory warnings through Saturday.
Meteorologist Andy Chiuppi said he expects there to be a heat advisory today with a high up to 99 degrees.
“The heat index value will be as high as 109 degrees,” he said.
Chiuppi said weather forecasters are still trying to determine if the heat index will exceed 110 degrees.
“In those types of situations things like heat stroke and heat exhaustion will occur quicker if we get to 110,” he said.
Chiuppi also added that the heat advisory will likely extend into Saturday.
“For Saturday we will have a high of 97 degrees with a heat index value of 107 degrees,” he said.
For those who are currently without a cool safe place to live, there is one option where they can cool off.
Captain Terri Smith, co-director of the Salvation Army, said its cooling center is open from 1 to 6 p.m. every day there is a heat advisory issued.
“People can come to 125 S. Fisher Street. They will have a safe place to be that is cool,” she said. “There is hydration and a place for them to enjoy the cool.”
Smith said the cooling center has already been open several days as temperatures have soared.
“Each day we have had it open there have been a minimum of at least three people show up, and a maximum of eight,” she said.
Donations such as bottled water and snack items are needed, she said.
“We really need the community to support us with this,” she said.
Smith said monetary donations to help with utilities would also be greatly appreciated.
“Some people who have utilized the cooling center have really enjoyed sitting here, reading books, playing games and socializing,” she said.
Those in need of utility assistance can apply at the Crowley’s Ridge Development Center LiHeap Program.
April Sutton, LiHeap program coordinator, said there are heating and cooling programs open that residents can apply for up until Sept. 30.
“Those cover past due bills, current bills, disconnect notices and those in need of new services,” Sutton said.
Chiuppi said while the temperatures will begin to cool down on Saturday afternoon as the rain moves in, Arkansas residents have not begun to see the hottest part of the summer yet.
“August is usually the warmest month, although last year it was in September,” he said.
The main thing Chiuppi said the National Weather Service meteorologists advise is to check on friends and neighbors.
“Check on those people who don’t have air conditioning and make sure they are alright,” he said.
“Also never leave anyone unattended in a hot car; not pets and not children. Those are the things we worry about the most.”
Chiuppi said the upcoming week’s forecast is set to be much cooler.
“We are looking at a high of 88 degrees on Sunday which is a significant drop in temperatures,” he said. “Tuesday morning we could see temperatures getting as low as 66 degrees.”
