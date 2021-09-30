JONESBORO — First Horizon Foundation, the private charitable foundation of First Horizon Corporation has selected 15 nonprofits across Arkansas as its “Better Together” inaugural grant recipients.
The “Better Together” grant campaign was introduced earlier this year to honor the organization’s recent merger with IBERIABANK and to highlight nonprofits working to strengthen our communities.
This initial $100,000 will be distributed across 15 organizations, five each in Northeast, northwest and central regions. The Northeast Arkansas nonprofits include:
American Red Cross of Northeast Arkansas.
Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA).
Hope Found NEA.
Legal Aid of Arkansas.
The Learning Center of NEA.
To learn more about First Horizon Foundation or to apply for a grant, www.firsthorizon foundation.com/.
