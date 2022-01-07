JONESBORO — The first Quorum Court meeting of 2022 will be held on Monday to address upcoming business, such as the candidates for the Valley View Fire Board.
Judge Marvin Day said on Friday that the biggest issue they have at the moment has been finding another good candidate. “There has just not been a lot of interest by candidates just yet,” he said.
There are two positions open and a resolution to appoint Stan Whitaker to the Valley View Fire Board is already on the agenda, but another candidate is needed.
Also to be discussed is a resolution confirming mutual aid agreements and distribution of fire monies, which hasn’t changed in many years according to Day.
“Everyone is always happy with it,” he said, “so there hasn’t been much cause for change.”
The court will also be discussing an appropriation ordinance for the PA case coordinator position in the Deputy Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, which is the final step to switch the position from hourly to salary, Day added.
Other items on the agenda will include:
Resolution to appoint Jeff Steiling to MAPC Committee.
Resolution to endorse Spirit Manufacturing in Tax Back program.
Appropriation Ordinance for Fund 1002, Employee Insurance Fund.
The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. in the basement of the Craighead County Annex at 511 Union in Jonesboro, and there is a special Public Service Committee meeting at 5 p.m. in the County Judge’s Office.
Judge Day said he also will be announcing the completion of the Federal Audit.
“We had another good year” Day said, adding that the audit was perfect with no issues.
