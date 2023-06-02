230602-JS-fisher-street-meals-photo

Fisher Street United Methodist Church members (from left) Mark Cates, Lynette Stotts and Langdon Horner join other members of the church and other area Methodist congregations in inviting those in need to the 25th Pasmore Summer Feeding Program.

JONESBORO — Fisher Street United Methodist Church will once again offer its Pasmore Summer Feeding Program, starting this Saturday at the church, located at 301 N. Fisher Street in Jonesboro.

In it’s 25th year, organizers say the program was started to serve their neighbors, feed the poor and offer Christ’s love to others.