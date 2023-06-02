JONESBORO — Fisher Street United Methodist Church will once again offer its Pasmore Summer Feeding Program, starting this Saturday at the church, located at 301 N. Fisher Street in Jonesboro.
In it’s 25th year, organizers say the program was started to serve their neighbors, feed the poor and offer Christ’s love to others.
“We were the only free lunch program offered in Jonesboro at that time,” Lynette Stotts said in an email to The Sun.
The church offers free lunch to needy children and adults from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday starting June 3 and ending Aug. 5.
“This has been a collaborative ministry for a number of years,” Stotts said. “Fisher Street UMC partners with sister Methodists including First UMC, Cornerstone UMC, Mt. Carmel UMC, St. Paul UMC and others. We could not continue without the joined compassions, spirit and commitment of these sister churches.”
The number served through last year’s program nearly doubled, averaging approximately 110 people per day.
The program will continue to operate with curbside pickup and takeout options only. Sack lunches and bottles of water will be served outside the church. Individuals can stay in their cars to receive their meals or walk up and pick up meals to take home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.