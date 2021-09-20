JONESBORO — A Fisher woman was ordered held on a total of $253,500 bond Monday after District Court Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge her with simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug, possession of marijuana with purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, a felony failure to appear and a misdemeanor failure to appear.
Brittaney Lamberth, 28, was arrested Sunday, according to the Craighead County Detention Center.
In other cases, Fowler found probable cause to charge:
Maurice Lewis, 41, of Jonesboro, with second-degree battery; $15,000 bond.
Jesse Maresse, 43, of Jonesboro, with first-degree terroristic threatening; $7,500 bond.
Timothy Russom, 31, of Jonesboro, with two counts of theft of greater than $5,000 but less than $25,000; $35,000 bond.
Taren Reed, 45, of Jonesboro, with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana with purpose to deliver, possession of marijuana and a bench warrant; released on $200,000 bond.
Nathaniel Williams, 36, of Jonesboro, with criminal mischief; $35,000 bond.
Kimberlie Tilley, 39, of Jonesboro, with second-degree forgery; $25,000 bond.
Timothy Childers, 43, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and probation violation; $10,000 bond.
Terry Taylor, 49, of Paragould, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia; $2,500 bond.
Christopher Greenwood, 28, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and disorderly conduct; $7,500 bond.
Christian Martin, 23, of Manila, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine; $10,000 bond.
Roy Flowers, 60, of Jonesboro, with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana; $7,500 bond.
Kaitlyn Harris, 21, of Jonesboro, with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana; $7,500 bond.
Caitlin Crist, 24, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana; $3,500 bond.
Layabrough Mullins, 33, of Jonesboro, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of marijuana with purpose to deliver and possession of a Schedule IV or V drug with purpose to deliver; $50,000 bond.
Kaitlin McCoy, 27, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of marijuana with purpose to deliver and possession of a Schedule IV or V drug with purpose to deliver; $10,000 bond.
Johnny Turner, 55, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft of property; $10,000 bond.
Harthone Goforth, 35, of Heber Springs, with delivery of a counterfeit substance, possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of marijuana; $15,000 bond.
Tommie Barclay, 30, of Osceola, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license; $50,000 bond.
Brian Raymond, 51, of Fisher, with being a felon in possession of a firearm; $150,000 bond.
