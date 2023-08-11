JONESBORO — A 35-year-old Jonesboro man reported Wednesday afternoon that five handguns were stolen from his truck sometime between June 1 and Wednesday, according to a Jonesboro police report.
The victim, a farmer, told Jonesboro police officer Alexis Burns that he carries five handguns in the console of his 2021 Ford F-150 pickup truck.
Burns wrote that she responded to the 6000 block of Prairie Meadow Drive on Wednesday and spoke with the victim.
“Upon arrival … I made contact with Victim No. 1 (who) advised he carries five handguns in the console of his truck, he rotates each firearm for daily carry. (The victim) was searching for something in the console of his truck on (Tuesday), then realized all five firearms were missing. The last time the firearms were possibly confirmed to be in the vehicle was back late spring time, but (the victim) was unsure if the firearms were stolen at (his residence).
“He believes the incident occurred in Poinsett or Craighead County, while farming where the vehicle stays unlocked. (The victim) completed a statement form, also provided descriptions and serial numbers on three of the firearms. I advised dispatch of the stolen firearms, they were entered into (the National Crime Information Center).”
The stolen guns are listed as a 9 mm Smith & Wesson valued at $750, a 9 mm Sig Sauer valued at $850, another 9 mm Sig Sauer valued at $750, a .40-caliber Glock valued at $550 and a .45-caliber Sith & Wesson valued at $950.
In other Jonesboro police reports:
A 21-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Wednesday morning that someone entered her vehicle in the 2600 block of East Johnson Avenue and stole items. Taken were a $200 Apple watch, $100 in cash and a sorority pin valued at $20.
A 21-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Wednesday afternoon that someone entered her vehicle in the 2500 block of East Johnson Avenue and took items. Stolen were a $50 wallet, debit and other bank cards and a Mississippi driver’s license.
A 47-year-old Jonesboro attorney reported to police on Wednesday afternoon that someone forged a check on two elderly people’s bank account and cashed it in the 3500 block of East Johnson Avenue. The check was for $22,000.
A 43-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Wednesday afternoon that someone entered two houses in the 5300 block of Yukon Drive and stole items. Taken from the first property were an $875 stove, an $875 refrigerator and a $1,700 washer/dryer combo. Taken from the second property was a $700 stove.
U Save Car and Truck Rental, 3402 Stadium Blvd., reported Wednesday morning that a 51-year-old man rented a 2022 Ford Escape and failed to return it. The vehicle is valued at $27,000.
A 56-year-old Jonesboro man had his residence in the 200 block of Nisbett Street broken into and property was stolen. Taken were a $1,500 pearl necklace, a $300 pair of pearl earrings and a $100 window air-conditioning unit.
An employee of Turman Construction reported the theft of an excavator bucket Wednesday afternoon from the intersection of Greensboro Road and Century Boulevard. The piece of equipment is valued at $7,000.
