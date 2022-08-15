Trumann, Harrisburg, Marked Tree, Lepanto and Weiner will all have mayoral races on the ballot in November, according to the final candidate list released by the Poinsett County Clerk.
There will be a four-way race in Trumann where incumbent Barbara Lewallen has filed, along with Jay Paul Woods, Shane Blagg and Sheila Walters.
In Harrisburg, incumbent Justin Kimble will face Randy Mills, while the mayoral race in Marked Tree will be between incumbent McDaniel “Danny” Johnson III and Larry Crockett.
Lepanto voters will decide between incumbent Earnie Hill and Henry Tucker, and Weiner will have a three-way race between incumbent Michael R. Frasier, Jeremy Kimble and Tyler Sitzer.
Several city council races have also developed in Poinsett County.
Trumann has three races including incumbent Donnie England and Jennifer Hurn for Ward 2, Position 2; incumbent Hazel Riley and Heather Shrader for Ward 3, Position 2; and incumbent Tammie Slinkard and Matt Miller for Ward 5, Position 1.
In Marked Tree, incumbent Louis Bailey and Cleo Johnson Jr. are vying for the Ward 1, Position 2 seat.
Lepanto’s ballot will include a race between incumbent Marvin “Mac” Carey and Ashley Leanne Holloway for Ward 4, Position 2.
In Tyronza, two council seats are contested with incumbent Ann Humphreys and Candace Drace vying for Ward 1, Position 2; and incumbent Shirley Steen Hindman facing Carissa Kirk Griffin and Daniel Brewington in a three-way race.
Those who filed unopposed include:
Trumann
Council, W1P2 – Cindy Moye
Harrisburg
City clerk – June A. Long
Council, W1P1 – Andrew Kyle Norris
Marked Tree
City attorney – Jobi Teague
Council, W4P2 – Harvey Harrington IV
Lepanto
City clerk-treasurer – Tamara Wyatt
Council, W1P1 – Daniel Vaughn
Tyronza
Council, W1P1 – Michael Hood
Weiner
Council, W1P1 – Tony Schwarz
Fisher
Council, P1 – Norman Ransone
P3 – Tonya Dennis Anschultz
Waldenburg
School board
Harrisburg, P2 – Jeremy Lally
