JONESBORO — Five residences owned by Homesource, 8615 Cliff Cameron Drive, Charlotte, N.C., were broken into and vandalized Tuesday, according to Jonesboro police reports.

At 2:47 p.m., police were called to 3804 Churchhill Drive about a residential burglary. Police talked to Robert Navra, the property manager, who told them four doors and frames were damaged at an estimated cost of $400. Three areas of Drywall were punched, with damage estimated at $300.