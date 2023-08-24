JONESBORO — Five residences owned by Homesource, 8615 Cliff Cameron Drive, Charlotte, N.C., were broken into and vandalized Tuesday, according to Jonesboro police reports.
At 2:47 p.m., police were called to 3804 Churchhill Drive about a residential burglary. Police talked to Robert Navra, the property manager, who told them four doors and frames were damaged at an estimated cost of $400. Three areas of Drywall were punched, with damage estimated at $300.
One minute later, Navra told police a residence at 3809 Churchill Drive was broken into and doors and frames sustained $250 in damage.
Navra also told officers that a residence at 3821 Churchill Drive was broken into and damaged. Doors, frames and a window screen to a bedroom window were damaged, with an estimated cost of $275.
Another minute later, Navra told police that two residences, at 3825 and 3722 Remington Drive, one block over, were broken into and damage occurred. One residence had $100 in damage and the other sustained another $100 in damage.
Suspects were listed as teenagers between the ages of 13-17 years old.
Police are continuing the investigations.
In other Jonesboro police reports:
An 89-year-old Trumann woman reported Tuesday afternoon that her identity was used to purchase a 2023 Toyota Camry from a dealership in the 3500 block of Stadium Boulevard. The suspect is listed as an 18-year-old female.
A 56-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Wednesday morning that a 59-year-old man broke into her residence in the 200 block of State Street, threatened her and stole property. Taken were two phones valued at a total of $600. A front window was shattered with damage listed at $500.
