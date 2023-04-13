JONESBORO — A Jonesboro man was given a $15,000 cash-only bond Wednesday after District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge him with several felony and misdemeanor traffic counts.

Joshua Pyles, 25, of the 100 block of Greene 706 Road, Jonesboro, was arrested at about 7:55 p.m. Monday following a high-speed chase on Arkansas 463.