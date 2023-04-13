JONESBORO — A Jonesboro man was given a $15,000 cash-only bond Wednesday after District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge him with several felony and misdemeanor traffic counts.
Joshua Pyles, 25, of the 100 block of Greene 706 Road, Jonesboro, was arrested at about 7:55 p.m. Monday following a high-speed chase on Arkansas 463.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Pyles was traveling on a motorcycle in excess of 90 mph in a 55 mph zone when officer Christopher Shull attempted to make a traffic stop.
“... But the operator accelerated rapidly, and attempted to flee and evade arrest by driving at speeds of up to 149 mph.”
Shull saw Pyles fail to stop at three stop signs, almost colliding with traffic at two of the stop signs. Pyles was traveling a speeds in excess of 100 mph at two of the stop signs.
“The defendant was determined to be driving on a suspended license, and due to the defendant’s actions, constituted a clear and reckless disregard for the safety of human life or his own or others and personal property,” the affidavit states.
Pyles turned off his lights and quickly pulled into an open shop on Apt Drive. He quickly closed the door, the affidavit said.
Someone saw what happened and called dispatch and gave the location where Pyles was. Shull arrested Pyles.
Calling Pyles “a clear and present danger to the public,” Fowler charged him with felony fleeing and the following misdemeanors: reckless driving, speeding greater than 15 mph, driving on a suspended license and three counts of failing to stop at a stop sign.
In April 2022, Pyles pleaded guilty of possession of methamphetamine or cocaine less than 2 grams and was sentenced to three years of probation.
Pyles’ next court date is April 28 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
