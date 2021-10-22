JONESBORO — Brandon P. Fleming grew up as an at-risk youth and college dropout from intercity Atlanta who found his calling through the love and dedication of an educator.
That educator made him believe that he could be so much more and put him on a path that would change his life and inspire him to do the same for others.
Fleming told his story during a meeting with MicroSociety Elementary School staff members Friday morning at the school.
Everyone has their own story and trails,” he said. “Extreme struggle or success means nothing unless you can build a bridge of diversity because it is not about race or color. It’s about students.”
Fleming, an assistant debate coach at Harvard University and founder and CEO of the Harvard Diversity Project, told faculty, “It’s not a content issue. It’s a connection issue.
”Students are not disinterested,” he added, “they are disengaged. You have to love and understand your students, because you cannot reach people who you do not understand.”
As an educator he said, “Your job is to take what you care about and figure out how to make your students care about it. Because it isn’t about education. It’s about education equity.”
Equity in education is achieved when students are all treated the same and have access to similar resources, according to the National School Board Association website, www.nsba.org.
Fleming said he was recruited to the Harvard debate faculty at the age of 27, when he created the Harvard Diversity Project, an unprecedented pipeline program of the Harvard Debate Council, in 2017.
Fleming said he now recruits groups of 25 underserved intercity youngsters with no prior debate experience and trains them to compete against hundreds of elite debaters from more than 25 different countries around the world. For the last four years each group trained by Fleming has won the international competition.
Amanda Sanders, MicroSociety Elementary school principal, said a group of 23 of the school’s 54 teachers heard him speak at a conference called “Get your teach on” in Orlando, Fla., last July and Fleming caught their attention.
”He was so motivational and engaging,” Sanders said. “We were looking for someone to come inspire our teachers.”
Kimberly Newcomb, MicroSociety Elementary School instructional facilitator, said she contacted his team to setup up a visit.
Fleming ended his motivational speech with his motto, “Love first, teach second.” Then he gave out and autographed copies of his book to faculty and answered questions.
For more about Fleming visit his website at www.bpfleming.com.
