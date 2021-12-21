JONESBORO — The U.S. Department of Transportation has officially approved a plan to add passenger air service from Jonesboro to Nashville.
The order extending Air Choice One’s contract through Feb. 28, 2026, was issued on Tuesday.
The St. Louis-based airline has provided service to Jonesboro since 2012 under federally subsidized Essential Air Service contracts, with 18 weekly round trips from Jonesboro Municipal Airport to St. Louis Lambert International Airport.
From that major hub, passengers can connect with non-stop flights to 74 destinations in the United States and five foreign countries.
Air Choice One was among four airlines bidding for the new contract,
Beginning in March, six weekly round-trip flights to Nashville International Airport will be added.
The service will complement 12 weekly round trips to St. Louis for the next four years, thanks in part to a federal Department of Transportation subsidy of $9.2 million in Essential Air Service funding for the contract that runs through February 2026. The subsidies are funded through fees on commercial air fares.
Mayor Harold Copenhaver welcomed the news.
“We’ve been eager to get things going at our airport since the storm destroyed so much in 2020,” Copenhaver said. “And I think this is a wonderful step to realizing its full potential.”
Under Air Choice One’s proposal, which was endorsed by the Jonesboro Municipal Airport Commission in September, tickets to Nashville would cost $33 (nonrefundable) each way for regular passengers and $60 (refundable) for business class.
“Air Choice One will now offer not only a very affordable option to hub airports but quick trips to two cities that are common weekend or overnight getaways,” Copenhaver said. “I think adding Nashville will be beneficial for families and businesses in Jonesboro alike.”
Air Choice One will continue to use nine-passenger turboprop aircraft.
Unlike commercial airports in Memphis or Little Rock, Air Choice One passengers can park their cars for free at the Jonesboro Municipal Airport.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.