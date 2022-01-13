CASH — Flooding has been an issue for the residents of the Cache River area since the early 20th century, and it has only gotten worse.
Farmers in attendance at the annual meeting of the Cache River Drainage District of Craighead, Jackson and Lawrence counties had many questions and concerns on Thursday at the Cash Community Building.
Several topics were discussed, with an emphasis placed on ongoing maintenance issues.
Shannon Davis, chairman of the three-member commission that governs the drainage district, asked Brad Hessling, the lead contractor for Hessling Construction, how soon they can begin working again this year.
Hessling said that it was dependent on the amount of snow the area gets this weekend, but they should have a dragline started in a couple weeks.
Joe Christian, CRDD commissioner, reminded everyone in attendance that they could not start work when the river is up. The dragline will start at the south end and go north.
There was also some discussion about miscommunication last year.
“We need better communication with landowners,” Davis said after local farmer Mike Allen mentioned that damage to his property was never repaired after work was done last year.
John Easley, lead engineer from Associated Engineering of Jonesboro, said they hope to run draglines on both sides of the river from east to west from Highway 226 to Highway 91. He noted they will be using four excavators.
Commissioners Davis and Christian reassured the farmers that they were not going to be digging on the banks, and they would work the outside parts first.
They also discussed the Nature Conservancy Project.
Breegan Anderson, spokeswoman for the project, said they were working with Arkansas State University to figure out which ditches to work on.
She said they are already looking for potential funding to help fix ditches around the area and are constantly looking for other funding, as well.
Wayne Carlton asked how their help would affect private landowners and if farmers would have to allow people on their private land after accepting help.
Anderson reassured him that private land would remain private.
Next, Davis stated that Wes Copeland with BA Engineering of Nashville, Tenn., the head engineering firm, had contacted him about the clean-out in Grubbs, as well, stating they would help out where they could.
Christian said they anticipate getting help from government stimulus funding, as well, but pointed out that Jackson County collects no taxes to assist with flooding issues and yet expects the drainage district to maintain that area. He also noted that Grubbs is a choke-point along the Cache River.
Lastly, they spoke about helping farmers install pipes to help with flooding. Hessling said if the farmers would buy the piping that they would help install the pipes for drainage.
Attorney Rhonda Davis said farmers have to understand that nobody wants anything to go wrong, but there will always be issues that they have to face dealing with these matters.
The CRDD was formed in 1916 and includes 39.75 miles of ditches and 120,876 acres.
