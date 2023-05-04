JONESBORO — Dean Matt of Sarasota, Fla., has only played pickleball for a year.
But he’s so consumed by the sport that he’s literally traveling across the country to celebrate the game.
Just this week, he has played in Mobile, Ala., Baton Rouge, La., Vicksburg, Miss., Memphis, and on Wednesday, in Jonesboro.
See a trend here?
By the end of this month, he expects to have played in all 48 states in the continental U.S., a potential world record.
Invented in 1965, pickleball’s popularity boomed during the coronavirus pandemic. It’s played on a court about a quarter the size of a tennis court, using a paddle and a perforated plastic ball.
Pickleball has been the fastest-growing sport for two years in a row, according to Forbes Health, citing the Sports and Fitness Industry Association (SFIA) 2022 Sports, Fitness and Leisure Activities Topline Participation Report.
Judging from a crowd assembled at Allen Park Community Center in Jonesboro, that popularity isn’t letting up.
Randy Johnson of Jonesboro holds the title of Pickleball Ambassador for Northeast Arkansas.
“I got that because I was the first to sign up,” Johnson told a laughing crowd at Allen Park Community Center. Participants can play at the community center on Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings, and sometimes on weekends when there are no special events scheduled.
Johnson said local participation has grown enormously over the past five years, beginning with a group of softball players looking for something to do in the off season.
“It’s a very diverse group, that comes at all different times, and we’re excited about that,” Johnson said. “And not only that, but we kind of spawned RidgePointe, we kind of spawned the [Jonesboro] Country Club, we kind of spawned Paragould and we kind of spawned Trumann. And now, we’ve had a chance to go out on Saturdays and work with some coaches of the Special Olympic groups around in this area.”
There’s now a movement to make pickleball one of the sports in the Special Olympics.
Matt’s partner in Wednesday’s game was Special Olympian Palmer Duncan of Jonesboro. They were teamed up against Matt’s traveling partner Ron Kenon, also of Sarasota, and Special Olympian Taylor Price of Paragould.
It was unclear who won.
Danny Kapales, Jonesboro’s parks director, said he has also picked up the game.
“I do play and I do enjoy the game,” Kapales said. “Everybody here can beat me.”
Matt, who said he moved to Florida from the Chicago area five years ago so he could play more golf, said he rarely plays golf anymore. He’s too busy with pickleball.
His exploits have been gaining national attention.
Both he and Johnson were scheduled guests Thursday morning on “Fox and Friends” on the Fox News Channel. Johnson will be interviewed from Jonesboro while Matt will be sitting in the cockpit of his airplane at a Kansas City airport.
A pilot since age 18, Matt gets to combine two passions in pursuit of a potential world record.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.