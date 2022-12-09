JONESBORO — Craighead County has reported two deaths linked to COVID-19 in as many days, and school absenteeism in Northeast Arkansas is among the highest in the state, reports from the Arkansas Department of Health show.
Local hospitals see the impact, said Mitchell Nail, spokesman for St. Bernards Medical Center.
“You know, when you tack on an additional 30 to 40 patients, it makes the situation a little harder,” Nail said. Staff members have also been impacted by the spread of the various viruses in the community, he said.
“I think a big part for us right now is for people to know where to go, when,” Nail said. “Making sure that if they don’t have to go to an emergency room, they don’t. Go to primary care, urgent care. If you need to go to the ER, we definitely want you to, but for your own benefit as well as the benefit of all the health care workers, try your primary physician first.”
The health department’s weekly flu report on Wednesday showed 15 flu deaths in in the previous week, raising the seasonal death toll to 45.
The average school absenteeism last week was 7.5 percent statewide. However, Mississippi County topped out at 10.6 percent. Greene County’s absentee rate was 9.35 percent, followed by 9.3 percent in Craighead County.
On the COVID front, the health department reported 691 new cases Thursday and 10 COVID-related deaths.
Craighead County had 20 new cases in addition to one death Thursday and one death Wednesday.
Active cases increased by 535 to 5,789 from Wednesday.
Thursday Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county:
Craighead – 20 new cases, 253 active cases.
Greene – 11 new cases, 132 active cases.
Lawrence – 2 new case, 33 active cases.
Poinsett – 4 new cases, 75 active cases.
Mississippi – 1 new cases, 83 active cases.
Jackson – 7 new case, 39 active cases.
Randolph – 4 new cases, 31 active cases.
Cross – 11 new cases, 33 active cases.
Clay – 2 new case, 32 active cases.
