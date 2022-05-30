A brief fuel stop for the Berlin Airlift Historical Foundation at the Jonesboro Municipal Airport allowed for a history lesson for a handful of local residents.
A crew of four landed the 1943 Douglas C-54D Transport “Spirit of Freedom” on Thursday evening.
Timothy Chopp, founder and president of the Berlin Airlift Historical Foundation (BAHF), headquartered in Farmingdale, N.J., was among the crewmembers. He had reported to Jonesboro officials in a letter that the aircraft would be making fuel stops on its way to and from honoring Gail S. Halvorsen, also known as the Berlin Candy Bomber, who died Feb. 16, 2022, at the age of 101.
The Spirit of Freedom traveled to Spanish Fork, Utah, where the plane was opened for public educational tours and performed a candy drop, like Halvorsen did during the Berlin Airlift.
“We have been successfully operating the Douglas C-54 for the past 27 years for the purposes of history, education and remembrance about the great Berlin Airlift of 1948 and 1949,” Chopp wrote to local airport officials. “The inside of our Douglas C-54 is a Berlin Airlift Museum/Exhibit.”
The size of the aircraft alone is impressive, but inside the plane the history of the Berlin Airlift is exhibited in this flying museum. Exhibits showcase photos, information and artifacts from the Berlin Airlift.
The cross continental flight was the first for the recently-restored C-54D as the new “Spirit of Freedom,” after the BAHF’s previous C-54 was damaged by a tornado in April of 2020.
It was fitting that its first flight was to honor Halvorsen.
“Gail Halvorsen has been an invaluable and integral part of the Berlin Airlift Historic Foundation from its inception; not only by the example of his humanitarian actions in 1948-49, but through his lively participation in countless candy drops and commemorative flights on our old C-54E throughout its illustrious 27-year career with the BAHF,” a newsletter from the foundation stated.
While in Utah, the crew participated in the groundbreaking of the Gail Halvorsen Learning Center and completed a commemorative candy drop.
“In Berlin almost 74 years ago, candy, hope and kindness were dropped to those most in need by Gail Halvorsen,” BAHF member Russ Matthews said. “We’re bringing things full circle and showing how Colonel Halvorsen’s credo of ‘service before self’ continues on through future generations and the Spirit of Freedom program.”
More information on the program can be found at www.spiritoffreedom.org.
