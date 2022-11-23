JONESBORO — The Foundation of Arts (FOA) in Jonesboro was the recipient of the Arts in Education Award for an Arts Organization as part of the 2023 Governor’s Arts Awards, according to a press release from the Arkansas Arts Council on Monday.
Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism Stacy Hurst said in the press release that the Governor’s Arts Awards recognize Arkansans who have made significant contributions to maintaining, growing and enhancing the arts in Arkansas.
“These artists and art supporters are part of the cultural heritage of Arkansas and are fundamental components of our creative economy and quality of life,” Hurst said.
According to the release, the annual awards program has recognized individuals, organizations and businesses for their outstanding contributions to the arts in Arkansas since 1991.
Recipients are nominated by the public, then selected by an independent panel of arts professionals.
The deadline for 2023 nominations was Sept. 9.
Foundation of Arts CEO and Executive Director Mikel Wewers said on Monday that it was truly an honor to have been selected as a recipient of a Governor’s Arts Award.
“We are so proud to have won this prestigious award,” Wewers said. “Being recognized is such an honor.”
“It shows that we are going in the right direction to become the community leaders that we want to be,” he continued.
According to the release, the FOA began as a community theatre when it was founded over 32 years ago.
In the last decade, FOA has expanded student learning opportunities in dance, vocal music, musical theatre, drawing and painting as it serves the Jonesboro and Northeast Arkansas area by providing a vast array of live entertainment and learning opportunities in the arts.
It offers more than 40 classes to nearly 300 students every week and the FOA curriculum is developed by experienced arts educators to stress leadership, character development and personal growth, in addition to mastering artistic skills.
The FOA has several types of programs such as the organization’s summer programs including the “Young Artist Theatre” for children and teens, which culminates in a main stage production.
They also offer community outreach programs including the “First Fridays at the Forum Concert Series,” which was developed to showcase emerging musicians from Northeast Arkansas.
The next First Fridays at the Forum in the December Artist series is scheduled for Dec. 2.
Plus additional programming is also offered for adults with special needs, visual artists and filmmakers.
The FOA now produces 12 annual theatrical performances providing opportunities for performers and production crew, such as the The Nutcracker Ballet, which ends this evening, and the It’s A Wonderful Life Dinner Theatre on Dec. 20 at the Embassy Suites by Hilton.
Foundation of Arts Artistic Director Kristi Pulliam said on Monday that the 2023 Governor’s Arts Awards recipients will be honored at a ceremony in March 2023 at the Governor’s mansion.
“I am so proud of our community and what they have done for the Foundation of Arts and they have done with the Foundation of Arts,” Pulliam said.
The FOA is a program that seeks to enhance the community through art and education, she said.
“Art is always educational as each of us learn from art in different ways,” Pulliam continued.
“I love the Foundation of Arts because it is a wonderful group of people who love to improve themselves and their communities,” she said, noting that the FOA is a large group of people, who are all seeking the same purpose and goals.
“We are very thankful to the Arkansas Arts Council and the recognition it has brought us,” she said.
The other 2023 Governor’s Arts Awards recipients included:
Christina Littlejohn of Little Rock, who won the Arts Community Development Award
Jorge Villegas and Maria Botti Villegas of El Dorado, who won the Arts in Education Award for an Arts Educator
The Springs Magazine in Hot Springs, who won the Corporate Sponsorship of the Arts Award
The Music Roots Program/Founder Danny Thomas in Mountain View, who won the Folklife Award
Sammy Peters of Little Rock, who won the Individual Artist Award
Kelly and Marti Sudduth of Fayetteville, who won the Patron Award
Andrew Kilgore of Fayetteville, who won the Lifetime Achievement Award
For more information about the Foundation of Arts, upcoming events, classes and opportunities, visit their website at https://foajonesboro.org/ or visit them on the FOA Facebook page.
According to the press release the Arkansas Arts Council advances the arts in Arkansas by providing services and supporting arts endeavors that encourage and assist literary, performing and visual artists in achieving standards of professional excellence.
Funding for the Arkansas Arts Council and its programs is provided by the state of Arkansas and the National Endowment for the Arts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.