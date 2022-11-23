JONESBORO — The Foundation of Arts (FOA) in Jonesboro was the recipient of the Arts in Education Award for an Arts Organization as part of the 2023 Governor’s Arts Awards, according to a press release from the Arkansas Arts Council on Monday.

Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism Stacy Hurst said in the press release that the Governor’s Arts Awards recognize Arkansans who have made significant contributions to maintaining, growing and enhancing the arts in Arkansas.