JONESBORO — Christmas is in the air, as participants prepare their floats and residents choose the best spot downtown for the 75th Annual Jonesboro Christmas Parade, which will be hosted this year by the Foundation of Arts.

The parade, set for 7 p.m. on Dec. 2 in downtown Jonesboro, has the theme “A Creative Christmas,” which should prove true according to Foundation of Arts CEO and Executive Director Mikel Wewers.