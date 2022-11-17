JONESBORO — Christmas is in the air, as participants prepare their floats and residents choose the best spot downtown for the 75th Annual Jonesboro Christmas Parade, which will be hosted this year by the Foundation of Arts.
The parade, set for 7 p.m. on Dec. 2 in downtown Jonesboro, has the theme “A Creative Christmas,” which should prove true according to Foundation of Arts CEO and Executive Director Mikel Wewers.
“We are excited to keep it alive and going. It is a long standing tradition,” Wewers said, noting that this is the first year for the non-profit organization to take the reins for the parade with several changes announced for this year’s event.
For example, instead of a Thursday as in year’s past, the parade will take place on a Friday this year to kickoff JoyFest 2022, which begins on Saturday, Dec. 3.
According to the DJA’s website, JoyFest will begin with the annual Christmas tree lighting, live music, kids’ activities, rides, local vendors, holiday shopping and more at 4 p.m. on Dec. 3 on Union Street in downtown Jonesboro.
Another notable change this year is the parade route, as the parade will begin at the corner of Cate Avenue and Main Street before continuing southward down Main and ending at Oak Avenue, which is where the parade has started in the past.
Wewers said this change will help show off the downtown businesses during the parade, highlighting some of the city’s Christmas beauty.
In addition, there will only be one Santa float this year, as there is only one Santa and Mrs. Claus, he laughed.
They will be positioned at the very end of the parade as the last float and all other participants have been asked to refrain from Santa and/or Mrs. Claus character costumes, although Santa hats are permissible.
Wewers said this gives the parade a more traditional feel and is far less confusing for children in attendance.
There will be also an increase in the number of volunteers, many of whom will be dressed in festive costumes as they work with the Jonesboro Police Department and walk alongside of the parade to both keep the public back and safely hand out candy.
He said that the FOA is firmly implementing that nothing of any sort (including candy, toys, leaflets, etc.) is to be thrown to the spectators during the event. Participants may walk along beside their float and distribute such materials.
If there is music on a float, it must be holiday themed and kept at a volume level that will not detract from adjacent units.
This year’s parade will offer four different competitions as well, including Best Float, Best Band, Best Dance and Best Overall Performance. Best Float will be announced before the parade, however all others will be announced on the FOA Facebook page the following week.
“The Foundation of Arts is excited to take over hosting this long-standing community tradition,” Wewers said. “We want to invite everybody to come out and participate.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.