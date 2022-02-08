Sonia Fonticiella has announced she is seeking the position of prosecuting attorney for the 2nd Judicial District.
The district covers Clay, Craighead, Crittenden, Greene, Mississippi and Poinsett Counties.
“I believe I have the temperament to be a strong and compassionate leader as Prosecuting Attorney and work with the staff of excellent deputy prosecuting attorneys currently there,” Fonticiella said in a prepared statement. “I know the pandemic has caused a backlog of cases and am willing to work hard to reduce those numbers. This situation has also caused some violent crimes to go un- or under-punished and too many good people have gotten swept up in the slow flow of justice.”
Currently, Fonticiella, has a private law practice in Paragould as well as serving as a deputy public defender in Craighead County. She is an active member of the Criminal Justice Act Panel for the Eastern District of Arkansas and is an appointed member of the Federal Practice Committee. Previously, she worked with the Federal Defender’s Office for the Eastern District of Arkansas in Little Rock and is an alumnus of the Arkansas Federal Defender’s office CJA Mentor Program. She has also had bi-lingual law practices in El Dorado and Arizona.
She is a graduate of the Robert A. Leflar College of Law, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville and was a Juris Doctorate Visiting Student at the Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law in Tempe, Ariz. Fonticiella has a BA degree from Florida State University. She is a member of the Arkansas Association of Criminal Defense lawyers, Greene County Bar Association, Arkansas Bar Association, and Arkansas Association of Women Lawyers where she served as Meeting Chair. She is also a member of the Paragould Chamber of Commerce.
Fonticiella and her husband, Justin Hagood, are the parents of six children. She and her husband are involved with a variety of youth sports and parent teacher organizations. Her parents are Dr. Albert and Sonia Fonticiella of Paragould.
