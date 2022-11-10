JONESBORO — Paragould attorney Sonia Fonticiella won the majority of the votes in five of the six counties Tuesday in the 2nd Judicial District on her way to winning prosecuting attorney’s race.

She defeated Martin E. Lilly of Jonesboro with 59.33 percent of the vote districtwide, 37,388 to 25,630, according to final unofficial results reported by the Secretary of State’s Office.

