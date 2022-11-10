JONESBORO — Paragould attorney Sonia Fonticiella won the majority of the votes in five of the six counties Tuesday in the 2nd Judicial District on her way to winning prosecuting attorney’s race.
She defeated Martin E. Lilly of Jonesboro with 59.33 percent of the vote districtwide, 37,388 to 25,630, according to final unofficial results reported by the Secretary of State’s Office.
Lilly carried only Poinsett County.
Fonticiella will succeed Keith Chrestman on Jan. 1 Chrestman had been appointed by Gov. Asa Hutchinson to complete the unexpired term of Scott Ellington. Ellington is now a circuit judge. State law prevented Chrestman from running for the position.
Fonticiella said Wednesday she plans to meet with Chrestman next week to begin planning the transition.
“I don’t plan to make any sweeping staff changes unless and until I see I need to,” Fonticiella said.
Fonticiella is the first woman to be elected prosecutor in the 2nd Judicial District, and is believed to be the first Hispanic person in Arkansas to win a prosecutor’s race.
Fonticiella has a private law practice in Paragould. She previously served as a deputy public defender in Craighead County. She is an active member of the Criminal Justice Act Panel for the U.S. Eastern District of Arkansas and is an appointed member of the Federal Practice Committee. Previously, she worked with the Federal Defender’s Office for the Eastern District of Arkansas in Little Rock and is an alumnus of the Arkansas Federal Defender’s office CJA Mentor Program.
She has also had bi-lingual law practices in El Dorado and Arizona.
Fonticiella spent $155,477 on the campaign, including about $50,000 of her personal money, according to her campaign finance report filed Nov. 1.
Final unofficial returns by county:
Craighead – Fonticiella, 14,305, Lilly 11,567.
Greene – Fonticiella, 7,893, Lilly, 3,229.
Poinsett – Llly, 3,359, Fonticiella 1,827.
Clay – Fonticiella, 2,186, Lilly, 1,419.
Mississippi – Fonticiella, 4,810, Lilly 2,943.
Crittenden – Fonticiella 6,367, Lilly 3,113.
