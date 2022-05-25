JONESBORO — Attorney Sonia Fonticiella, of Paragould, will face Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Martin Lilly in November in the 2nd Judicial District prosecuting attorney’s race.
Fonticiella received 11,551 votes, or 39.85 percent, Lilly garnered 9,079 votes, or 31.32 percent, and former Deputy Prosecutor Corey Seats got 8,355 votes, or 28.83 percent.
The 2nd Judicial District comprises Clay, Craighead, Crittenden, Greene, Mississippi and Poinsett counties.
“I think I did really well,” Fonticiella said on Wednesday. “I’m grateful for all who came out and supported me.”
She said she wasn’t surprised by her turnout with voters in Greene and Crittenden counties, saying her family has lived for decades in Greene County.
“I worked hard campaigning in the outlining counties,” Fonticiella said. “I was pleased with the votes in Craighead County. We worked really hard for that.”
Lilly said on Wednesday that he will stress his experience of more than 30 years in the November runoff.
“It would have been nice to win outright,” he said.
He said the contentiousness of the primary race where Lilly and Seats traded accusations was to be expected.
“Politics is a rough sport,” Lilly said. “When I was attacked, I attacked back.”
He said Fonticiella also posted negative things about him on social media and mailers.
Lilly also said he will have more time to campaign in the outlining counties.
“I think things will be different in November,” he said.
Fonticiella said her experience as a defense attorney and managing an office are her strengths.
“We all play by the same rules. Being the prosecuting attorney is not just trying cases but managing the office,” she said.
She said she expects the runoff to be contentious.
Seats didn’t return a call requesting comment.
In the breakdown of county results:
Clay County: Fonticiella received 1,119 votes for 50.73 percent; Seats received 685 votes for 31.05 percent; and Lilly got 402 votes for 18.22 percent.
Craighead County: Lilly received 4,516 votes for 40.46 percent; Seats received 3,621 votes for 32.44 percent; and Fonticiella received 3,026 votes for 27.11 percent.
Crittenden County: Fonticiella received 2,027 votes for 56.49 percent; Lilly received 868 votes for 24.19 percent; and Seats collected 693 votes for 19.31 percent.
Greene County: Fonticiella received 3,826 votes for 56.70 percent; Seats received 1,547 votes for 22.93 percent; and Lilly got 1,375 votes for 20.38 percent.
Mississippi County: Fonticiella received 1,103 votes for 40.31 percent; Seats received 837 votes for 30.59 percent; and Lilly got 796 votes for 29.09 percent.
Poinsett County: Lilly received 1,122 votes for 44.10 percent; Seats received 972 votes for 38.21 percent; and Fonticiella received 450 votes for 17.69 percent.
3rd Judicial District
In the 3rd Judicial District, Devon Holder of Pocahontas defeated John Pettie of Newport by just 280 votes, 6,233 (51.15 percent) to 5,953.
Holder will succeed C. Ryan Cooper of Walnut Ridge, who was appointed to complete the unexpired term of Henry Boyce. Boyce was elected district judge in Newport in 2020. Cooper was ineligible to run for the position.
The 3rd district includes Jackson, Lawrence, Randolph and Sharp counties.
Pettie won his home county with 75.81 percent, 1,962 to 626. But Holder offset that advantage in his home county with 70.65 percent, 2,219 to 922.
Pettie won Lawrence County, 1,398 to 1,331, but Sharp County put Holder over the top, 2,057 to 1,671.
