JONESBORO — Sonia Fonticiella, the 2nd Judicial District prosecuting attorney-elect, plans to hit the ground running when she is sworn in Sunday morning.
She defeated Deputy Prosecutor Martin E. Lilly of Jonesboro in the November election runoff with 59.33 percent of the vote district wide, 37,388 to 25,630, according to results reported by the Secretary of State’s Office.
Lilly carried only Poinsett County.
Fonticiella will succeed Keith Chrestman, who was appointed by Gov. Asa Hutchinson to complete the unexpired term of Scott Ellington. Ellington is now a circuit judge. State law prevented Chrestman from running for the position.
Fonticiella is the first woman to be elected prosecutor in the 2nd Judicial District, and is believed to be the first Hispanic person in Arkansas to win a prosecutor’s race.
Fonticiella said Tuesday she is appointing Jessica Thomason as her chief deputy prosecutor. Thomason has handled more than 20 criminal jury trials, including murder, felony domestic violence and felony drug cases. She has served as city prosecutor for Brookland, Bay and Cash; assistant city attorney for Blytheville and Jonesboro; and deputy prosecuting attorney for Lonoke County.
“She has been a deputy prosecutor for many years,” Fonticiella said. “She has been a 2nd Judicial prosecutor in Poinsett County and she has a lot of experience with law enforcement officers.”
She said veteran prosecutor Gina Knight Nelson will take the position of conflict supervisor to keep track of cases and to make sure cases are assigned to the best prosecutor for the case.
Fonticiella said there would be a supervising deputy in each county, with the exception of Greene and Clay counties, which will share a supervising deputy.
“My goal is that we meet monthly or every other month to ensure there’s teamwork” among the deputies, she said. Veteran prosecutor Charlene Davidson would be the chief deputy for Craighead County, Fonticiella said.
She said a mental health coordinator will be hired so that mental health cases could be vetted faster.
A specialty court coordinator will be hired by some counties using grant money assigned to that end. Those people would be employees of those counties and would coordinate with circuit judges in those counties to make sure the specialty courts are run efficiently.
Fonticiella also said Crittenden County would hire a victims coordinator. She said most counties already have a victims coordinator.
“I’m really excited and working hard,” she said. “I’m grateful to all of the deputies who are staying. It’ll be more of a team effort.
“I’m coming out of the gate swinging. I’m ready to get in and start working.”
One change Fonticiella is making is to have the 2nd Judicial District Prosecutor’s Office be situated at the Greene County Courthouse for the first time. The Craighead County prosector’s office will remain in the Craighead County Courthouse Annex on Union Street in Jonesboro.
One of her first objectives is a murder trial that will be held in early January in Crittenden County. She said she is working with Mike Snell, the supervising deputy there on the trial.
Fonticiella had a private law practice in Paragould. She previously served as a deputy public defender in Craighead County. She is an active member of the Criminal Justice Act Panel for the U.S. Eastern District of Arkansas and is an appointed member of the Federal Practice Committee. Previously, she worked with the Federal Defender’s Office for the Eastern District of Arkansas in Little Rock and is an alumnus of the Arkansas Federal Defender’s office CJA Mentor Program.
She has also had bi-lingual law practices in El Dorado and Arizona.
A graduate of Florida State University, Fonticiella graduated from the University of Arkansas School of Law in Fayetteville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.