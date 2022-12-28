JONESBORO — Sonia Fonticiella, the 2nd Judicial District prosecuting attorney-elect, plans to hit the ground running when she is sworn in Sunday morning.

She defeated Deputy Prosecutor Martin E. Lilly of Jonesboro in the November election runoff with 59.33 percent of the vote district wide, 37,388 to 25,630, according to results reported by the Secretary of State’s Office.

