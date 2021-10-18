PARAGOULD — The local lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) has gotten a lot of positive feedback on Saturday’s car show.
“Everybody was happy with the way it was going,” said police Cpl. Carlon Chipman, one of the organizers of the inaugural event at Reynolds Park on Oct. 15.
“We walked around asking for suggestions on how to make things better next year,” he said Monday, “and nobody had any big complaints.”
Chipman said a total of 73 vehicles appeared in Lodge 87’s first-ever car show.
“And hopefully we’ll be bigger and better next year,” he said.
The vehicle judged to be Best of Show was a 2008 Chevrolet Corvette Limited Edition, owned by George Fisher of Paragould.
The People’s Choice award went to a 1968 Chevrolet El Camino owned by Gilbert Rodrigues of Paragould, while the Kids’ Choice award went to a 2000 Chevrolet S-10 owned by Johnny Alger of Paragould.
Paragould Mayor Josh Agee bestowed the Mayor’s Choice award on a 1965 Pontiac GTO owned by Darrell Armstrong of Harrisburg.
