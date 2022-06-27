JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler came down hard Monday on two defendants who came before him on separate charges.
Fowler found probable cause to cause Jordan Seth O’Neal, 26, of the 1600 block of Arkansas 163, with residential burglary, first-degree stalking, violation of a no-contact order, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
According to officer Tanner Seal with the Jonesboro police, a 35-year-old woman reported Sunday night that O’Neal walked into her residence in the 2100 block of Greystone Cove and cut off his ankle monitor, which was ordered by the court.
Fowler order O’Neal held without bond.
In the second case, Fowler found probable cause to charge Samuel Sinclair 33, of Jonesboro, with being a felon in possession of a firearm, aggravated assault on a family or household member and terroristic threatening.
Fowler noted Sinclair’s arrests involving firearms and set his bond at $250,000.
In other cases, Fowler found probable cause to charge:
John Young, 64, of Memphis, with two counts of second-degree forgery; $25,000 bond.
Ashley Dawn Doke, 43, of Brookland, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of a Schedule IV or V drug less than 28 grams; $5,000 bond.
Shane Petty, 18, of Jonesboro, with felony leaving the scene of an accident with injury, felony fleeing, driving on a suspended license, careless or prohibited driving and theft by receiving greater than $5,000 but less than $25,000; $50,000 bond.
Stefon Hullum-Mhoon, 30, of Conway, with possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and expired tags; $5,000 bond.
Michael Luppy, 43, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and driving on a suspended license; $7,500 bond.
Donald Dougan, 66, of Jonesboro, with felony possession of drug paraphernalia and improper tail lights; $1,500 bond.
Monterrio Lenoir, 30, of Jonesboro, with possession of marijuana, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and driving on a suspended license; $3,500 bond.
Matthew Perry, 23, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, possession of marijuana and no seat belt; $75,000 bond.
Alexis Rankin, 25, of Jonesboro, with theft of $5,000 or less but greater than $1,000. Recognizance bond.
