JONESBORO — Sgt. Morshaydrick Racy is the public face of the Jonesboro Police Department.
Racy, who goes by the name Shay, is the Community Outreach and Recruiting officer for the department. In that position, Racy attends community events, sets up presentations for various groups in the city and recruits officers to join the department.
According to the department biography of Racy, he joined the department in November 2002. He started his career as a patrol officer and eventually worked on first and third shifts where he was a field training officer.
“I never worked the second shift,” Racy said, laughing. “I wanted to stay married.”
He also served as a school resource officer for the Jonesboro School District at Annie Camp. He spent four years in the Criminal Investigations Division as a detective. He recently served as a D.A.R.E. officer before being promoted to sergeant.
As a sergeant, he spent time on third shift where he served as the shift field training officer coordinator and Bike Patrol supervisor.
He was promoted to sergeant in 2019 and was named to his present post, a new position, in January 2021.
Last year, Racy was at an event on the lawn of the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, talking with youths and mingling with the public.
“We’re there for the people,” he said. “I like to smile and have fun.”
He said in his almost 20-year career there are also bad times.
“Seeing a dead child was the worst day,” Racy said.
He said disciplining an officer is another tough task he’s had to do.
Racy said he once said something to an officer and years later realized that he had made a mistake. Racy called the former officer, who had left the department, and apologized to that person.
“It’s a live and learn situation,” he said.
On Friday, Racy was showing Julian Crist, along with teacher Hidda Spencer, around the police offices at the Justice Complex on West Washington Avenue.
Crist, who is graduating from high school this year, is planning on attending Arkansas State University in the fall and is considering a degree in criminal justice.
Racy told Crist what it would entail to become a Jonesboro police officer: attending a police academy, passing written and physical tests, passing a detailed background check and other requirements.
Working with the public is a passion for Racy.
“The community of Jonesboro has always been good for me and my family,” he said. “I don’t know if I’ve had a bad day since being promoted.”
Racy and his wife are the parents of three children.
