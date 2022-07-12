PARAGOULD — Jimmie Lou Fisher, a longtime political leader in Arkansas and the first woman to win a major party primary for governor has died.
According to an online post from Mitchell Funeral Home in Paragould, former Arkansas Treasurer Jimmie Lou Fisher died Tuesday.
Fisher had a 50-plus year career in politics and public service in the Natural State. According to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas History, Fisher was elected Greene County treasurer in 1970 and at the time was the only employee in the office.
She served three two-year terms in the treasurer’s office.
From there, then-Gov. Bill Clinton appointed her state auditor in 1979 and she was elected state treasurer in 1980.
Fisher ran for governor in 2002 against incumbent Republican Mike Huckabee. Huckabee won the race by a 53-47 percent margin.
Fisher was also active in both the Arkansas and national Democratic parties.
The Democratic Party of Arkansas released a statement on social media Tuesday morning about Fisher.
“Arkansas lost a true legend overnight. This morning, we learned that Jimmie Lou Fisher, Arkansas’s longest serving state treasurer, passed away last night. Her grace, kindness and passion made our party and our state a better place to call home. Thank you, Jimmie Lou,” the statement read.
Attorney General Leslie Rutledge also released a statement on social media about Fisher.
“Jimmie Lou Fisher was the longest-serving treasurer in Arkansas and dedicated public servant as a consumer educator at the Attorney General’s Office a decade ago. I am honored to have known Jimmie Lou and offer my prayers for her loved ones during this difficult time,” Rutledge said.
According to a press release from the Democratic Party of Arkansas, Fisher served as a national delegate to the Democratic National Convention four times, including both of President William Jefferson Clinton’s nominations. Since 2016, the state party has held an annual reception, the Fisher-Shackelford Dinner, celebrating the achievements of Democratic women.
“Jimmie Lou Fisher, only the third woman ever to be elected to statewide office in Arkansas, went on to serve a total of 22 years as state treasurer, longer than any other treasurer in Arkansas history,” said former Governor Mike Beebe. “Not only was she one of our state’s most devoted public servants, Jimmie Lou had a great love of life, an energetic spirit, and she was a staunch advocate for education and public service. For me personally, she was a loyal friend, a trusted advisor, and a dependable ally. Saying that she was one of a kind is not a cliché in Jimmie Lou’s case; it’s the truth and we will miss her.
Former Little Rock Mayor and Democratic National Committee Vice Chair Lottie Shackelford said Fisher never met a stranger.
“She was a passionate and hardworking trailblazer who never stopped working for a better Arkansas,” Shackelford said. “I will miss her kindness, guidance, and friendship. In so many ways she grounded me, our party, and our politics – and we are all better to have known her and benefited from her public service. I will miss hearing her say ‘Jimmie Lou Fisher from Greene County.’”
Former Attorney General Dustin McDaniel noted that Fisher broke barriers for women her whole life.
“She was a champion for equality, fairness, kindness and faith,” he said. “She was a giant who built others up and gave more opportunities than she took for herself. I will always love her and be grateful for the love she gave to me and the example she set for all of us to follow.”
Visitation will be this evening (Wednesday) from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Mitchell Funeral Home Chapel, 2307 West Kingshighway in Paragould and on Thursday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home chapel.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home chapel, with burial to follow at 2 p.m. at Mount Zion Cemetery on Highway 141 in Walcott.
