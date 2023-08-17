LITTLE ROCK — A security officer was fatally hit while directing traffic Monday morning on Arkansas 10 near Joe T. Robinson Elementary school, the Pulaski County Special School District said.
Victor Montgomery, 62, was directing traffic for the first day of school, between the elementary school and Joe T. Robinson High School on Arkansas 10, when a “vehicle traveling westbound struck the employee, dragging him several yards in the road before coming to a stop,” according to the news release.
Montgomery was taken to a local hospital and later died from his injuries, the district said in its news release.
He’d been with the district for seven years, serving the high school and assisting with traffic at the elementary school, the release said.
“Officer Montgomery may be gone but he will not be forgotten,” said Jay Pickering, principal of Joe T. Robinson High School, in the release. “Paw Paw will forever be in our hearts and the halls of Robinson High.”
The driver of the vehicle was 55-year-old Desmond Nkala of Little Rock, according to Cindy Murphy, a spokesperson for the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.
“He is not a parent or school employee,” Murphy said. “He stopped immediately and has been cooperative in all aspects of the investigation. He consented to testing, and there was no suspected impairment.”
Montgomery played for the Arkansas State University Indians, lettering from 1978-81. He played under Coach Bill “Bull” Davidson and Larry Lacewell his senior year.
