LITTLE ROCK — A security officer was fatally hit while directing traffic Monday morning on Arkansas 10 near Joe T. Robinson Elementary school, the Pulaski County Special School District said.

Victor Montgomery, 62, was directing traffic for the first day of school, between the elementary school and Joe T. Robinson High School on Arkansas 10, when a “vehicle traveling westbound struck the employee, dragging him several yards in the road before coming to a stop,” according to the news release.