JONESBORO — Kade Holliday, already serving a 10-year sentence in a state prison, will serve another four years and nine months in a federal prison for stealing more than $1.5 million while serving as Craighead County clerk.
U.S. District Judge James M. Moody Jr. imposed the sentence Wednesday afternoon in Little Rock.
Patrick Benca, Holliday’s defense attorney, said following the sentencing that Holliday is remorseful.
“Mr. Holliday is very sorry for all the harm caused by his actions,” Benca said via email. “The bankruptcy and the state and federal criminal cases are all now concluded, and there will be no appeals.”
Holliday, 34, pleaded guilty in February to one count of wire fraud. As part of a plea agreement, 10 other wire fraud charges were dropped.
The one count he pleaded to was the first fraudulent bank transfer of $101,782.97 on January 29, 2020.
According to the plea document, Holliday embezzled $1,579,057.03 from his office that was designated as state and federal payroll taxes, along with money designated for employee retirement benefits.
Centennial Bank, which managed the account, alerted other county officials to the suspicious activity in June 2020.
Law enforcement interviewed Holliday, who admitted to taking the money to fund his businesses: Holliday Development and Management, LLC, and Total Healthcare, LLC, both of which operated restaurants and coffee shops in Jonesboro. Holliday told investigators he planned to pay the money back, but once the COVID-19 pandemic caused most of his businesses to close, he could not replace the money.
During the sentencing hearing, Moody considered a victim impact statement County Judge Marvin Day submitted on behalf of Craighead County taxpayers.
Day said the judge imposed the maximum sentence per the federal sentencing guidelines.
“We appreciate the hard work of the U.S. Atorney office and are thankful for Judge Moody and his consideration of our victim impact statement,” Day said in a news release. “Any sentence is ‘never enough,’ but we understand that justice has been served. The citizens of Craighead County are glad to have this mater behind us.”
In Craighead County Circuit Court, Holliday pleaded guilty in November 2021, to four counts of theft connected to $13,975 he took from the nonprofit Northeast Arkansas Leadership and Business Council. He received five years on each count to be served at the same time. He also pleaded guilty to forging a woman’s signature on a liquor license application for The Edge Coffeehouse & Eatery. The forgery apparently helped gain the liquor license. The establishment closed and the building and contents were ultimately auctioned following his arrest and filing for bankruptcy protection.
Moody ordered that his federal sentence will not begin until the state sentence is completed. The FBI, Arkansas State Police and Craighead County Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Allison W. Bragg prosecuted the case.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.