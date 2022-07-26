JONESBORO — Todd Nelson’s retirement didn’t last too long.
Nelson, who spent almost 30 years as a Jonesboro police officer, retired on a Friday in February as the captain in charge of the department’s Criminal Investigations Division.
Updated: July 27, 2022 @ 2:54 am
JONESBORO — Todd Nelson’s retirement didn’t last too long.
Nelson, who spent almost 30 years as a Jonesboro police officer, retired on a Friday in February as the captain in charge of the department’s Criminal Investigations Division.
The following Monday he began his new career as the director of Safety and Security at Jonesboro Public Schools.
In his new position, Nelson said the focus is on providing a safe environment for students, faculty and staff for the entire school district.
He helps coordinate school resource officers, who are Jonesboro Police Department certified law enforcement officers, with the district. Nelson said there are currently five SROs and a sixth officer will be added at the start of the school year.
Nelson said working with Police Chief Rick Elliott for many years will help as he coordinates with the Jonesboro police.
He also coordinates with each school’s safety team. There is also a safety team for the entire district.
He said the transition from being a police officer to working in the school district went smoothly.
“It is a challenge, not difficult but different,” Nelson said.
He said he does training with faculty and they conduct drills for various emergencies.
He said in an effort to educate himself, he’s talked with other security officers at other school districts to hear their plans for providing safety for those districts.
“It’s an opportunity to educate myself,” Nelson said.
He said he’s been impressed by the atmosphere at the school district.
“Principals, teachers and administrators are tuned into their kids,” Nelson said. “It’s been incredible to watch as they greet their students by name as they come into schools. Everybody I’ve worked with are super.”
He said the police department’s motto “To protect and serve” the community has changed for his new job.
“The mission of schools is to educate kids,” Nelson said. “We have to balance safety and security with educating the kids.”
On the Jonesboro Public Schools’ website, Nelson outlined his goals as director of Safety and Security:
“The Jonesboro Public School Security Department is committed to delivering the highest quality service to every school in our district. Through planning, organization, and exercise we are dedicated to providing a safe learning environment to students, teachers and staff, that builds trust, grows confidence, and creates a climate that includes everyone in the safety of our school community. We will be proactive in building partnerships with stakeholders both within the JPS family as well as with local, state and federal entities to develop the best practices and utilize the most up to date technology to secure our schools.”
Nelson has been married to Martye Nelson for 31 years. He has two adult children, Jordon and Katie, and three grandchildren, Nora, Elena and Lincoln. He is also the pastor of Freedom Biker Church and enjoys riding motorcycles and playing golf.
