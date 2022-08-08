JONESBORO — Former state Rep. Boyce “Butch” Wilkins died Saturday. He was 75.
Wilkins was elected to the Arkansas House of Representatives in 2008 and served three terms. Before that he was a law enforcement officer with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission for 36 years.
Wilkins was a tireless advocate of the Alzheimer’s Association.
Wilkins’ wife, Patsy, or “Pat,” was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease at age 58. She battled it for over a decade before dying Oct. 25, 2013, at age 69.
For more than 10 years, Wilkins worked to keep his wife comfortable at home as she battled Alzheimer’s disease, slowly losing her abilities to remember, talk and finally walk.
His first-hand experience led Wilkins, as a state legislator, to work toward better outreach to patients and families. He helped create a state Alzheimer’s task force, which gives an annual report to the state.
Allison Hogue, a former public policy director for the association’s Arkansas chapter, said Monday that she and Wilkins worked together at the Legislature on bills concerning Alzheimer’s.
“He was an amazing man,” she said. “He was a friend, a mentor and like a dad. He lived life to the fullest. I hope my sons are men like Butch Wilkins.”
“Rep. Butch Wilkins embodied what a public servant should strive to be. He was a tireless advocate for children and families and a champion for many noble causes including raising awareness about Alzheimer’s disease,” Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver said in a statement Monday. “I was proud to know Butch on a professional and personal level and consider him a mentor, friend and man of the highest caliber. His compassion and dedication for our community will be missed, but not forgotten.”
Retired Craighead County Sheriff Jack McCann called Wilkins “one of the finest people I ever knew.”
“I worked with him for years,” he said. “He was steady as a rock. A good guy all around.
“He did anything he could to help people. He was super well liked.”
Former state Rep. Karen Hopper of Mountain Home said Monday she and Wilkins went into the Legislature together and left together after they were term-limited. She said they had a shared interest in legislation concerning Alzheimer’s.
“Good things still come from serving in public office, even today,” Hopper said. “Without having done so, I would never have met my dear friend and former legislative colleague Butch Wilkins.
“To know him, one has to look no further than our political backgrounds. Butch not only reached across the political aisle, but reached out to anyone he saw in need. He just simply reached. In doing so, he never expected recognition or anything in response. Indeed, he was his own man and a rarity in this day and age.”
Hopper said their friendship lasted long after their political careers ended.
“I have often said if you can’t get along with Butch Wilkins, you probably can’t get along with anyone,” she said. “My husband and I treasure our time and memories made with this fine man.”
Christi Tidwell Bales, Wilkins’ stepdaughter, wrote on Facebook Saturday, “My stepdad Butch Wilkins passed away this morning. My heart is breaking and we are going to miss him so much. Ethan sure is going to miss him cheering him on at baseball. Butch loved watching Ethan play and he got to enjoy some games this year. We love you Butch.”
Wilkins received a double lung transplant in 2021.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at Emerson Funeral Home. A visitation will precede the service from 2-3 p.m.
Burial will be private.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.