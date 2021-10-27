JONESBORO — A former member of the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library Board is suing the remaining members of the board.
Amanda Escue claims in the Craighead County Circuit Court complaint filed Wednesday that a board committee violated the state’s Freedom of Information Act by meeting without giving proper public notice.
A library display in June celebrating Gay Pride Month prompted several parents to object to the content of some books in the exhibit. Several books in the library’s children’s section contained nudity, sexual conduct and graphic images of various sexual acts, they said.
In August, the board voted 3-2 against a motion to move some of the publications in question.
Escue, who served on the board from April until her resignation on Sept. 13, said she later learned that a “Sensitive Content Subcommittee” met on Oct. 6 without giving public notice.
Though the committee didn’t reach a consensus on what actions should be taken, according to the complaint, Library Director David Eckert later announced that several books would be moved from the children’s section to the parents/teachers section.
Titles that were moved were:
“You Be You! The Kid’s Guide to Gender, Sexuality, and Family” by Jonathan Branfman.
“Where Do Babies Come From? Boys ages 6-8” by Ruth Hummel.
“The Baby Tree” by Sophie Blackall.
“Changing You: A Guide to Body Changes and Sexuality” by Gail Saltz.
“Who Has What? All About Girls’ Bodies and Boys’ Bodies” by Robie H. Harris.
“It’s So Amazing! A Book About Eggs, Sperm, Birth, Babies, and Families” by Robie H. Harris.
“Understanding Gender Dysphoria” by Tammy Gagne.
“What’s in There? All About Before You Were Born” by Robie H. Harris.
“It’s Not the Stork! A Book about Girls, Boys, Babies, Bodies, Families, and Friends” by Robie H. Harris.
“It’s Perfectly Normal: Changing Bodies, Growing Up, Sex and Sexual Health” by Robie H. Harris.
“Sex is a Funny Word: A Book About Bodies, Feelings, and YOU” by Cory Silverberg.
“Why Boys and Girls are Different” by Carol Greene.
Fort Smith attorney Joey McCutchen, who filed the complaint on Escue’s behalf, said board member Mark Nichols, a member of the subcommittee and proponent of moving the books, had questioned if Eckert had given public notice of the meeting.
“Eckert told the other Subcommittee members that no advertising of the Subcommittee meeting was necessary,” McCuthen said in a news release. “Eckert added that he was confident that the Subcommittee meeting was in compliance with all FOIA requirements.”
McCutchen said Eckert was wrong.
“The Arkansas Supreme Court has clearly held that subcommittee meetings are subject to the notice requirements of FOIA,’ McCutchen said. “The Board had an obligation to notify the public and the press of this meeting. Parents have a right to know when library book shelves are being filled with sexually-explicit material. When library meetings are held in secret, parents can’t participate and don’t know what their children are being exposed to.”
The lawsuit said the court should declare the Oct. 6 meeting illegal and should “enjoin the Defendant from conducting public business without providing the public with notice and giving the public the opportunity to provide input.”
