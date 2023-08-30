Former SEAL

Stephen Barrett, a retired Navy SEAL, conducts a training session Tuesday for about 80 members of the Jonesboro Police Department at Central Baptist Church.

JONESBORO — About 80 Jonesboro Police Department officers attended a training session Tuesday presented by a former Navy SEAL at Central Baptist Church.

Stephen Barrett retired about a year ago as the command master chief, the top enlisted man, for SEAL Team 4. He is now the chief training officer for Proventus, a Jonesboro-based company that provides high-assessment training and consulting for law enforcement organizations and corporate clients, according to Michael Stern, chief executive officer and founder of Proventus. Stern is a former Navy aviator who hired Barrett, along with Marty Foldes, who retired as a Navy SEAL about five years ago, to teach.

