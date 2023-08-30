JONESBORO — About 80 Jonesboro Police Department officers attended a training session Tuesday presented by a former Navy SEAL at Central Baptist Church.
Stephen Barrett retired about a year ago as the command master chief, the top enlisted man, for SEAL Team 4. He is now the chief training officer for Proventus, a Jonesboro-based company that provides high-assessment training and consulting for law enforcement organizations and corporate clients, according to Michael Stern, chief executive officer and founder of Proventus. Stern is a former Navy aviator who hired Barrett, along with Marty Foldes, who retired as a Navy SEAL about five years ago, to teach.
The session on Tuesday was Proventus’ first for law enforcement in the state, Stern said. He hopes to replicate the session across the state to other law enforcement and corporate groups.
“It’s the first trial for this particular course. It’s training leadership using SEAL training,” he said.
The training session focused on communication and leadership qualities, which Stern said helps organization employees from the lowest level to the highest level.
He also said people are trained to de-escalate workplace violence, which he called “a concern for companies everywhere.”
Stern said Black River Technical College approached him to develop this type of class.
“(Jonesboro Police Chief Rick) Elliott asked if we’d be interested in training his officers,” Stern said.
Jonesboro police did not pay for the session, Elliott said. Lunch was provided by Central Baptist Church, he added.
During his morning session, Barrett stressed the importance of communication between a leader and his or her subordinates.
“Trust is everything,” he said. “The opposite of trust is betrayal. Trust gives you the freedom to maneuver.”
He also told attendees that there must to empathy and understanding, as well as remaining objective, in order to make teamwork succeed.
“Leave personal opinions out of it,” Barrett said. “You must be able to communicate openly and honestly. You must have this ability to be a leader.”
According to its website, “Proventus was founded by U.S. Navy SEALs and helps organizations provide the best possible safety and security environments for their people and operations. Our team provides comprehensive safety and security assessments, emergency planning, decision-making education and executive coaching, and individual/small unit armed-response training.”
Stern said the company is scheduled to provide a session on preventing workplace violence at the PECO processing plant in Pocahontas soon.
He said the company has already had sessions with healthcare facilities in the state.
Sally Smith, public information specialist with the Jonesboro Police Department, said no tax-payer money was used for Tuesday’s training session.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.