JONESBORO — Former Craighead County Sheriff Larry “Doodle” Emison died Monday at St. Bernards Medical Center at the age of 79.
Emison served as sheriff from 1989-1997.
His son, Todd Emison, said Wednesday that he was raised at the sheriff’s office by his father and his father’s deputies.
“There wasn’t anything I could do that he wouldn’t find out about the next day,” Todd said.
Todd Emison said his father started at the sheriff’’s office in 1972.
“He was a deputy for five years and then for 10 years he was chief deputy for Sheriff Floyd Johnson,” he said. He added that his father and Johnson were best friends.
Todd Emison said when he was young he would ride along with deputies on the weekends. He later spent about 20 years as a law enforcement officer with the Poinsett and Craighead counties sheriffs’ offices and with the Arkansas State Police.
“It’s not a job for everybody,” Emison said, adding that his father was also a farmer and participated in rodeos and horse shows.
Larry Emison also coached youth sports, his son said.
Craighead County Chief Deputy Justin Rolland said Emison hired him in 1992.
“He and (Chief Deputy) Dickie Howell gave me my first start in law enforcement,” Rolland said Wednesday. “Larry was a good sheriff. He hired (Sheriff) Marty (Boyd) as well. Me and Marty are the only two left that he hired.”
He said Emison served during a time when technology was moving forward at a fast pace.
Rolland said deputies went from using typewriters to word processors during Emison’s tenure. Cell phones were introduced in the mid-1990s, he said.
Sheriff Marty Boyd was in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday and couldn’t be reached for comment.
In 1996, Emison was defeated in his bid for re-election by Jerry Suiter after two terms.
According to newspaper accounts, the two met for the first time in a Democratic primary in May 1996, where Emison had a 1,600-vote advantage. In the June runoff, Suiter beat Emison by 300 votes. The two met again in the November general election, when Emison ran as the Reform Party candidate and Suiter as a Democrat. Suiter received the most votes in a three-way race but did not garner a majority, necessitating another runoff. Suiter defeated Emison in the runoff, 6,858 to 4,271.
He ran for Craighead County judge in 2002 and came in third in the Democratic primary.
A Facebook post by the sheriff’s office said, “The Craighead County Sheriff’s Office is saddened by the loss of one of our own. Sheriff Larry Emison served his community honorably as sheriff from 1989-1997.”
The sheriff’s office will conduct an honor’s ceremony for Emison at his funeral.
