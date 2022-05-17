A former staff member of the Jonesboro Sun has published his first novel, and it is set in Arkansas.
Rusty Starr worked for the Sun from 1974 through 1978, starting as a sports staffer while attending Arkansas State University and becoming a reporter/chief photographer after graduation in 1976.
His first novel, “Hoxie,” put readers inside a fictional undercover investigation of questionable activities in the Lawrence County town of the same name. It is available in ebook and paperback versions on Amazon.com.
“After I retired, I kept trying to finish writing a novel about 10 Arkansas State University friends with a grizzly bet that would make nine of them millionaires, but I just couldn’t get it where I needed it to be,” said Starr. “Then, I fondly recalled my days covering Lawrence County for The Sun and the words just flowed from my fingers. I was writing about newsrooms. It was a subject I knew well.”
Some Sun readers might recall that one of Starr’s duties at The Sun was a weekly page of photographs that appeared each Sunday. It was called Sunshots by Starr.
“Doing that photo page was an interesting challenge, but I loved it,” he said. “My next job after Jonesboro was as a copy editor for the Wilmington Morning Star in North Carolina. I got that job based on the newspaper design skills I developed doing that weekly feature in the Sun.”
In “Hoxie,” Starr follows the profiling of young drivers of nice cars traveling on U.S. Highway 67 in 1976. In those days, this was the main route for illegal drugs that were headed to St. Louis and Chicago.
“In my novel, some local officials were becoming millionaires by confiscating cars and drugs while the young drivers were left to flee their drug lord bosses,” Starr said. “When a young Sun reporter and a hometown hero team up to stop the confiscators, the reactions of the officials and the drug lords become very violent. I guess you would call it an action- adventure novel.”
Starr is the son of the late John Robert Starr, who was managing editor and columnist for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.
After 17 years in various editorial roles at three newspapers for the New York Times Regional Newspaper Group, Starr was promoted to publisher in Palatka, Fla., where he retired in 2013 and still resides.
“My decision to leave Jonesboro was partially based on my need to get out from under the shadow of my father,” he said. “I wanted to make it where no one knew my dad. I was pleased that my dad and mom actually moved to Palatka a few years before he died.”
Starr also has written novels based on his time as an editor in Wilmington and in two Alabama locations.
“I say that I write about journalism as it was and as it should have been,” Starr said. “All of my novels will be available soon and are designed to be read as a series. I must admit that a novel can perfect the journalistic process.”
Starr can be reached at rustystarr419@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.