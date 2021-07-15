JONESBORO — The former Douglas MacArthur Junior High School teacher who resigned in January 2020 for sending inappropriate Snapchat photos to students was arrested Thursday on suspicion of distributing, possessing or viewing matters depicting sexual conduct with a child, Sally Smith, public affairs specialist with the Jonesboro Police Department confirmed.
Blake Aaron Davis, 38, of Jonesboro, was a science teacher and coach at MacArthur.
JPD officers with the Internet Crimes Against Children Division and Street Crimes Unit executed a search warrant on a home Thursday morning in south Jonesboro.
Images and videos were found on Davis’ computer, according a JPD news release.
Jonesboro Public Schools Superintendent Kim Wilbanks said at the time of Davis’ resignation, as a professional educator and a teacher, it is important to maintain appropriate conduct at all times.
“The social media exchange with students crossed that line,” she said.
Blake has a temporary bond of $250,000. He is scheduled for a video probable cause hearing today.
