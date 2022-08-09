JONESBORO — Local author Leigh Anne Fortner announced the publication of her second children’s book at the end of July in order to inspire children around Arkansas and help those in need.
Fortner, who grew up in Jonesboro, said on Monday that she was excited to announce the new book, which she titled “Mariposa: A Tiny Seed’s Big Transformation,” which was self-published on Amazon on July 27.
According to Fortner, “Mariposa” is an illustrated story in rhyme about a tiny seed that is just starting her life in the desert and is led to believe that nothing can survive in such a harsh environment.
Fortner said that children can follow along as Mariposa grows and transforms, as they learn that everyone is created with purpose and love.
Like her first book “The Light,” Fortner said she will be donating her proceeds to local charities and all of the net proceeds from “Mariposa” will be donated to “Our House” in Little Rock.
According to Fortner, Our House is a non-profit that is dedicated to empowering families and individuals who are homeless or near-homeless.
Fortner is not only a children’s book author, but also a speech-language pathologist.
Although she now lives in Conway, Fortner graduated from Jonesboro High School in 2006 before acquiring her bachelor’s degree in speech-language pathology in 2010 and then her master’s degree in 2012 from the University of Central Arkansas.
“My knowledge of language and childhood development, combined with my creativity, has enabled me to produce heart-warming stories, which I hope will inspire young children to learn and grow,” Fortner said, noting that she also hopes to create a positive impact on others by donating all net proceeds from her books to local non-profits in her community.
Fortner said that she is the mother of two little bookworms, her daughter, Harper Grace, and son, Ira.
According to Fortner, she had never dreamed of becoming a creative writer, but she found inspiration during the pandemic.
“It was a big, scary time,” she said. “I got to thinking about things and was looking for a way to help.”
She said the words for her first book just came to her one day, so she wrote them down and just continued from there.
“It was a God thing,” she laughed. “The words just flooded my brain and I knew this story was something special that needed to be shared.”
Fortner said that after sharing her story with family and friends, she was encouraged to publish her book.
So she said she contacted Anastassiya Selezneva, a friend and fellow mother, who she had met while volunteering as a communication partner at UCA.
Selezneva was a graphic design student from Kazakhstan, who had wanted to become an illustrator.
“I reached out to her and she was so kind to help me,” Fortner said. “Now we have a great partnership and plan on creating more books together.”
Although she is now learning to self publish via online courses, she began with a hybrid or second-party publisher, which cost more then she expected.
“‘The Light,’ which was published in 2021, is a heartwarming Christian children’s story in rhyme that explores themes of grief, hope and the ever present love of Christ,” she said.
“When I first wrote ‘The Light’ the entire world had shut down due to COVID,” Fortner recalled. “We all had a feeling of helplessness. I wished that I could help, but seeing as I wasn’t a scientist or a medical professional, I had no clue what to do. When the idea for the book came, I thought it would be great to share the proceeds to help in my own small way.”
“With more stories to share, I decided that I could continue donating the proceeds to different non-profits that are already doing wonderful things in our community,” she stated. “It’s just a unique and creative way to give back what I had been given.”
In 2021, Fortner created Spread The Light Books (STLB) with the mission of creating inspiring stories for kids that give back with net proceeds from each book donated in hopes of “spreading light and love.”
By the end of 2021, Fortner had donated over $2,600 to the Vine and Village in Little Rock through the sales of “The Light.”
According to their website, Vine and Village’s mission is to be a catalyst to serve people living in and around Little Rock’s emerging University District by helping to meet their social, economic and spiritual needs to result in real community transformation.
“Although this may seem small, my goal is to grow each year as I publish more books,” she said, noting that she was also able to donate some proceeds of “The Light” to “The CALL of Arkansas,” which provides support for foster and adoptive parents in Arkansas.
Her next project, which is titled “Ripples,” is on its way, as well.
According to her STLB website, “Ripples” is a story of change and hope, which is written from a child’s perspective as she discovers the power of a ripple and decides to plant her own seeds of change.
For more information on Fortner’s stories or to download free activities that go her books, visit Spread The Light Books at www.spreadthelightbooks.com.
