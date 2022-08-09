220810-JS-fortner-photo1-nz

Local author Leigh Anne Fortner poses with her two children’s books, “The Light” and “Mariposa.” Fortner donates the proceeds from her books to charities.

 Submitted photo

JONESBORO — Local author Leigh Anne Fortner announced the publication of her second children’s book at the end of July in order to inspire children around Arkansas and help those in need.

Fortner, who grew up in Jonesboro, said on Monday that she was excited to announce the new book, which she titled “Mariposa: A Tiny Seed’s Big Transformation,” which was self-published on Amazon on July 27.