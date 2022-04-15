JONESBORO — Jonesboro and Craighead County officials in the criminal justice system laid out how the system works during a forum at Parker Park on Thursday attended by about 30 people.
District Judges Tommy Fowler and David Boling were joined by Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott, City Attorney Carol Duncan and County Sheriff Marty Boyd at the event, which was hosted by the Craighead County branch of the NAACP.
Elliott led off the discussions by the panel, saying education of the public is a key aspect of understanding the justice system.
“The justice system is a complex system,” Elliott said. “We deal with misdemeanors and thousands of people every year.”
Duncan said her office not only handles all of the legal business for the city, but it also prosecutes misdemeanors for the city and for the Arkansas State University Police Department.
“You’ll see us if you’re arrested or a victim of a misdemeanor,” Duncan said.
She said victims can file an affidavit with the municipal court, but that her office doesn’t conduct investigations, which falls within the police department’s realm.
Fowler said that when he and Boling were elected to the bench in 2016, there wasn’t a good relationship between the court and the community.
“When David and I were elected there was not a lot of goodwill there,” Fowler said.
He said about 30 percent of the inmates at the Craighead County Detention Center were in jail for non-payment of fines.
Boling and Fowler were elected in 2016 and pledged to eliminate private probation services, such as the Justice Network, from their courts. During the early weeks of 2017, they held special amnesty sessions in which the judges met with probation offenders who had outstanding fines to discuss payment options. They allowed offenders to reset their payment plan, entered new orders of probation, deleting The Justice Network from the order, forgave court costs, probation fees and allowed costs and fees to be forgiven in lieu of time served in jail.
The Memphis-based company claimed the judges violated the Fifth Amendment’s Takings Clause, which requires compensation be paid if private property is taken for public use.
A lawsuit against Fowler and Boling by the Justice Network was eventually dismissed by the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis.
He said the amnesty program he and Boling set up allowed people who owed fines to come in to set up a plan without the risk of being arrested.
“We set up people to succeed and not to fail,” Fowler said.
He said he and Boling allow people to come in to discuss matters about what they owe. If someone serves in the Arkansas Department of Corrections and gets their GED and takes various classes offered by ADC, they can have some of their fines erased.
Boling pointed out that he and Fowler hear about 15,000 cases a year.
Boyd said the national media’s portrayal of law enforcement officers has caused a decrease in recruitment efforts. He said when he interviews a potential deputy, he wants to make sure that person is a moral person.
He said his job entails not only overseeing his deputies, but running and maintaining the detention center.
Vandell Bland, an attorney from Forrest City who moderated the forum, said a recent look at the jail population shows it to be 50 percent Black, while Jonesboro’s Black population is only about 20 percent.
“Blacks historically haven’t been treated well by white males,” said Bland, who is Black.
He pointed out that the five-person panel, representative of leadership in local law enforcement and the judicial system, consisted of four white males and one white female.
Elliott said during his eight years at the helm of the Jonesboro Police Department, it has become the most diverse that it has ever been with the hiring of minorities.
A second forum, also sponsored by the NAACP, will be held at 6 p.m. Monday at the E. Boone Watson Community Center, 1005 Logan Ave.
This forum will feature discussions by panelists Prosecuting Attorney Keith Chrestman, Chief Public Defender Brian Miles, Legal Aid attorney Reneda Johnson and Circuit Judges Skip Mooney and Scott Ellington.
